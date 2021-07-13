Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is Expecting a Major Technological Makeover in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

This study involved the four major activities in estimating the size of the healthcare cloud computing market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across value chains through primary research. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, has upended many lives and businesses on an unprecedented scale. However, if there is one sector that has emerged stronger from this event, it would be the cloud computing industry. While many organizations are finding it difficult to run smoothly, the companies that opted for cloud computing infrastructure are functioning well.

Cloud computing assists in hassle-free data storage and backup because of its scalability, and also enables one to scale back during hectic days. Moreover, the social distancing measures have mandated patients with mild symptoms to opt for remote consultation. With many healthcare providers giving consultation over video conferencing and phone calls, in place of this pandemic, the growth of healthcare cloud computing market is likely to augment considerably over the forecast period.

Expected Growth in Revenue:

The global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to reach USD 64.7 billion by 2025 from USD 28.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.1%.

Drivers: Increasing adoption of big data analytics, wearable devices, and IoT in healthcare

Healthcare providers generate and collect a large amount of data from a vast array of internal sources, such as electronic health records (EHRs), radiology images, pharmacy sales, prescription information, lab tests, and insurance claims data. The volume of this digital data is growing exponentially every year, majorly due to changes in the payer environment, such as incentives for the meaningful use of EHRs and a shift towards value-based payments. The effective management of a large volume of data requires significant computing power and IT bandwidth. In the on-premise storage of data, healthcare providers are required to invest more in IT infrastructure with an increase in data load. As a result, on-premise storage is not considered as a viable option for the storage of a large volume of healthcare data. Cloud computing, on the other hand, enables all big data operations through the provision of large storage and processing power. Additionally, cloud-based analytical tools help providers better manage patients by transforming health data into actionable insights.

Restrains: Data security and privacy concerns

A major concern related to cloud solutions is that the data hosted by vendors is not as secure as data stored on-premise. Patient information is considered sensitive, and a high degree of privacy needs to be maintained so that this information is accessible to authorized users only. Though the cloud offers various benefits and security measures, the data stored on the cloud is still prone to cyber-attacks. With the increasing volume of patient data and rising initiatives towards digital transformation in healthcare, data security and privacy concerns are increasing rapidly. Moreover, patients themselves are concerned about the security of their data, which adds to the necessity of maintaining security standards for data protection. Public clouds face similar security issues as traditional IT systems and are thus not preferred. Although private clouds offer more secure access protocols and systems, the healthcare industry is still skeptical about the data security of a private cloud.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The Asia Pacific healthcare cloud computing market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

While North America is expected to dominate the global healthcare cloud computing market in 2020, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high regional growth is attributed to the various initiatives undertaken in the APAC countries to implement new policies and to rework existing policies with public and private healthcare organizations to digitalize healthcare and increase operational efficiency. The technological revolution is thus expected to boost the healthcare cloud computing market growth in this region.

Key Players:

The major players operating in the healthcare cloud computing market include IBM (US), CareCloud Corporation (US), athenahealth (US), Hyland Software (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), eClinicalWorks (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), NTT DATA (Japan), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Fujifilm Holdings (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Dell Technologies (US) and EnSoftek (US).

