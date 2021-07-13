360 CHICAGO Offers Chicago’s Best Views

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — 360 CHICAGO is pleased to announce they offer Chicago’s best views. With rooftop viewing high above the city skyline, visitors can enjoy a full 360-degree view of the city and nearby Lake Michigan.

At 360 CHICAGO, they are dedicated to providing visitors with a breathtaking view of Chicago and the surrounding area in a safe environment. Guests ride to the top of the building to walk around the observation deck with full windows all the way around. Located on top of the John Hancock Center in downtown Chicago, visitors can easily access the observation deck located 1,000 feet above the city streets. The panoramic views offered are thrilling experiences guests of all ages can enjoy.

In addition to the observation deck, visitors to 360 CHICAGO can experience the thrill of a lifetime with the TILT thrill ride. This ride provides visitors with a face-down view of the Magnificent Mile below for an adrenaline rush. It’s the only thrill ride of its kind. Visitors can also book a table at BAR 94, the highest bar in Chicago. The drink menu includes local favorites from Chicago-area breweries and custom cocktails from KOVAL Distillery.

Anyone interested in learning about the experiences offered can find out more by visiting the 360 CHICAGO website or by calling 1-888-875-8439.

About 360 CHICAGO: 360 CHICAGO is a panoramic observatory located on the top floor of the John Hancock Center in downtown Chicago. In addition to the breathtaking views, visitors can try out the one-of-a-kind TILT experience and enjoy drinks at BAR 94. The observatory is also available to book for private events.

Company: 360 CHICAGO

Address: 875 N. Michigan Ave, 94th Floor

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60611

Telephone number: 1-888-875-8439