Trocars Market is expected to reach USD 762.3 million by 2023

The global trocars market is expected to reach USD 763.2 million by 2023 from USD 538.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer and hernia and growing preference for minimally invasive surgery.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into disposable trocars, reposable trocars, reusable trocars, and accessories. In 2018, the disposable trocars segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Their cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, and safety have resulted in their greater adoption, as compared to reusable trocars.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into bladeless trocars, optical trocars, blunt trocars, and bladed trocars. In 2018, the bladeless trocars segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the advantages such as ease-of-use of bladeless tip trocars, no trauma to the internal body organs and vessels. Moreover, the ergonomic design of these trocars offers high stability.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into general surgery, gynecological surgery, pediatric surgery, urological surgery, and other surgeries. The general surgery segment is estimated to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. The highest growth rate of this segment is mainly due to the rising number of obesity, hernia, and appendicitis cases.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and other end users. In 2018, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The presence of robust infrastructure to carryout laparoscopic surgeries and availability of skilled professionals are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The major players in the trocars market include Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (US), B. Braun (Germany), Applied Medical (US), Cooper Companies (US), Teleflex (US), CONMED (US), LaproSurge (UK), Purple Surgical (UK), and GENICON (US).