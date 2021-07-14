Algoworks Organizes COVID-19 Vaccination Drive at its Noida Office

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks organized the COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees on June 19, 2021. The drive was hosted in association with Felix Hospital.

As the pandemic still prevails, the company decided to facilitate the vaccination drive for its employees. The objective of the COVID-19 vaccination drive was to get the Algoworks’ employees vaccinated at the soonest possible time and control the widespread of the fatal virus.

With the help of the Felix hospital staff and Algoworks volunteers, the drive covered 71 successful Covishield vaccination doses. The company sponsored vaccination for its employees, their family members, and Algoworks premises’ security and cleaning staff.

Rachit Agarwal, Co-founder and Director of Algoworks, was quoted as saying, “With the prevalent widespread of Coronavirus across the world, our employees’ health was our utmost priority. We encouraged our employees to get vaccinated and continue working from home.” He further added, “Recently, team Globee® recognized our efforts toward reducing the COVID-19 spread and crowned us as the Silver winners in the category

Company Response of the Year | Creative Ways Companies are Giving Back During COVID-19.”

Algoworks’ vaccination drive has helped its employees take better care of themselves and their family members and encouraged them to spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Earlier last month, the company also organized a COVID-19 webinar for its employees with Dr. Bhavesh Gandhi as the guest. The webinar covered topics like COVID-19 symptoms, precautions, preventive measures, and vaccination FAQs.

About Algoworks: Algoworks is a B2B IT firm providing end-to-end product development services in association with 80+ partners globally. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce, DevOps, Enterprise Application Integration, and UI/UX Design. For more information visit https://www.algoworks.com/