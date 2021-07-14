By 2023 DevSecOps Market expected to reach $5.9 Billion from $1.5 billion in 2018

According to market research report “DevSecOps Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, and Government and Public Sector), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The DevSecOps market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period.

The growing need for highly secure continuous application delivery and the increased focus on security and compliance are the major growth factors for the DevSecOps market.

Companies with DevOps framework adopt DevSecOps framework to deliver higher levels of security and efficiency in their applications

DevSecOps solutions provide customers with the required set of tools, enabling the security teams to efficiently align with the DevOps team and deliver the required security changes, resulting in continuous monitoring of attacks and defects. Companies with a DevOps framework are adopting the DevSecOps framework to deliver higher levels of security and efficiency in the applications being built. This results in the presence of a higher level of security at every stage of the software delivery life cycle, enabling clients to experience reduced compliance costs and achieve faster application release and delivery.

Cloud deployment type would help in enabling enhanced infrastructure scalability and performance

Cloud deployment of DevSecOps solutions helps organizations deploy their codes in their production process, along with enhanced security, performance, and scalability. The cloud deployment type offer organizations with benefits, such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security. DevSecOps practices would help reduce the Operational Expenditure (OPEX) of organizations using process standardization and automation processes that come with complete control and availability of an environment based on users’ needs.

DevSecOps solutions would help deliver applications faster and efficiently and reduce vulnerabilities and attacks to a huge extent

The adoption of DevSecOps solutions is higher among the large enterprises segment, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising demand for faster development and release cycles, as well as, the need for early integration of security tools into the DevOps processes provide large enterprises with various benefits.

APAC is expected to dominate the global DevSecOps market during the forecast period

The global DevSecOps market by region covers North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC has a favorable market for the DevSecOps solution and service vendors. The region has major developing economies and a broad customer base for many industries. Due to the huge customer potential of this region, organizations around the globe want to set their footprint here. Due to these factors, the adoption of DevSecOps solutions and services would prove to be beneficial for enterprises, as they can enjoy the benefits of shorter development life cycles, improved operational efficiency, enhanced automation, and reduced costs.

The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the global DevSecOps market. The major vendors in the global DevSecOps market include CA Technologies (US), IBM (US), MicroFocus (UK), Synopsys (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Dome9 (US), PaloAltoNetworks (US), Qualys (US), Chef Software (US), Threat Modeler (US), Contrast Security (US), CyberArk (Israel), Entersoft (Australia), Rough Wave Software (US), Splunk (US), 4Armed (UK), Aqua Security (Israel), Check Marx (Israel), Continuum Security (Spain), Whitehat Security (US), Sumologic (US), Puppetlabs (UK),and Algo Sec (US).

