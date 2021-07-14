Liquid Fertilizers Market Analysis by Type, Mode of Application, Major Compounds, Crop Type and Region

The global liquid fertilizers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4%. The growth of the liquid fertilizers industry is driven by various factors due to its ease of use and rapid absorption by the soil and plants, which in turn, ensures that nutrients reach crops faster than other forms of fertilizers.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the liquid fertilizers market during the forecast period.

The trend of consuming fruits has witnessed a growth in the past two decades, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. According to the FAO, China is the largest producer of fresh fruits and vegetables, which has surpassed the production and growth in the US and India in 2018. The increasing exports of fruits & vegetables have also led to an increase in the crop plantation area, which has resulted in a rise in their production levels. Hence, the crop protection chemicals market for fruits & vegetables is projected to witness significant growth. This, in turn, is projected to drive the market.

By type, the nitrogen segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Nitrogen is one of the most-widely consumed nutrients among all the macro and microelements required for plant growth. It is used to build amino acids, which produce proteins, and take part in almost every biochemical reaction performed in a plant. Inadequate nitrogen (N) availability in the soil is a common problem that farmers often witness. Therefore, additional liquid nitrogen fertilization is required to eradicate this problem. Urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and calcium nitrate are commonly available nutrient sources of liquid nitrogen.

By major compounds, the calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) is the most widely used nitrogen fertilizer due to its relatively high nutrient content and physical properties, such as high solubility, which helps in quickly dissolving into the soil. It contains calcium and magnesium, which help in improving the efficiency of absorbing nitrogen by the roots and reduce nitrogen losses, making the fertilization more profitable; this also protects subsoil waters against pollution by nitrogen compounds.

By mode of application, the fertigation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the liquid fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Fertigation is an agricultural technique, which includes water and fertilizer application through irrigation. This process provides an opportunity to maximize the yield and minimize environmental pollution. Moreover, through fertigation, a farmer can uniformly apply nutrients throughout the field, whenever required. This market is projected to grow due to the adoption of efficient irrigation systems globally.

The increasing demand for various crops in the Asia Pacific regions is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are factors that are projected to drive the nitrogenous fertilizers market growth in this region. Major crops produced in Asia include rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains; the region consumes 90% of the global rice produced. Asian countries, such as Korea, China, Japan, and recently Vietnam, are applying high levels of nitrogenous fertilizers per hectare, for both short-term and perennial crops. Hence, the demand for liquid fertilizers is high in the region.

Key players in the liquid fertilizers market include Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), and EuroChem Group (Switzerland).

