In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Recent Developments and Future Trends

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market is projected to reach $1,158 million by 2025 from $961 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market are increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, rising demand for external quality assurance support, and growing adoption of third-party quality controls.

Based on applications, the IVD quality control market is segmented into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and other applications (ESR, urine chemistry, immunology, cardiac assessment, and blood morphology). The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the quality control products market is segmented into serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, urine-based controls, and other controls (controls manufactured from spinal fluid, lipoprotein extracts, and immunoproteins). The serum/plasma-based controls segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019.

The North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of the North America can be attributed to the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading IVD quality control vendors & national clinical laboratories & hospitals in this region.

The prominent players in the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), SERO AS (Norway), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US).

Recent Developments

> In December 2019, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland) and Data Innovations LLC (US) partnered to offer a robust portfolio of quality control data management solutions to their customers.

> In October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched Acrometrix BCR-ABL Panel, a new external molecular quality control panel for the analytical validation of BCR-ABL test methods.

> In March 2018, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland) and Beckman Coulter Inc. (US) entered into a supply and distribution agreement wherein Technopath supplied its Multichem QC products and IAMQC data management solutions to Beckman Coulter and allowed it to distribute its QC products in more than 100 countries.

> In February 2018, Qnostics (UK) and Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK) entered into a partnership wherein Randox Laboratories to sell and distribute Qnostics’ molecular range of products, which strengthened Qnostics’ market penetration.

> In January 2018, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland) launched Multichem AMH quality control, a liquid frozen quality control material.

