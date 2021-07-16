Increased Adoption of Robotic Surgery to Propel Growth of Orthopedic Power Tools Market Through 2026

For the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, Fact.MR has projected a moderate expansion for the global orthopedic power tools market in its recent report. Global sales of orthopedic power tools are estimated to reach approximately US$ 2,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Prominent Manufacturers Engaging in Orthopedic Power Tools’ Safety & Ergonomics

Recent increase in the global geriatric population has led toward a rise in incidences of orthopedic diseases, which require surgical intervention, thereby fuelling demand for orthopedic power tools. The advent of modern electronic technologies including power-assisted, robotic, and minimally invasive orthopedic surgery equipment have further escalated adoption of orthopedic power tools.

Prominent manufacturers have therefore been actively engaging in aspects of orthopedic power tools’ safety and ergonomics, in a bid to develop a range of power-assisted equipment tailored to the precision of the procedure’s nature, while addressing efficacy and safety of surgeons.

Leading companies in the market are frequently launching innovative and advanced technology-based orthopedic power tools, which has created entrance barriers for new market players. An extremely competitive scenario is being observed in the market, compelling well-established players to enhance their efforts for retaining their position.

6 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Orthopedic Power Tools Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for orthopedic power tools, in terms of revenues. Factors such as large-scale presence of surgical centers and hospitals, along with rapid technological advancements are expected to retain North America’s dominance in the market. The market in Europe will also account for a major portion of the market’s revenue share during 2017 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will witness a robust expansion in the market through 2026. This growth can be primarily attributed to increased prevalence of osteoporosis in APEJ countries such as China and India, along with rising prevalence of medical tourism in the region owing to availability of low-cost modern medical equipment, advanced hospitals, and skilled surgeons.

Based on modality, revenues from reusable orthopedic power tools’ worldwide sales will account for nearly three-fourth share of the market by 2026-end. However, reusable or disposable tools are expensive, require high maintenance costs, and are associated with risks regarding infection from patient. This has led surgeons toward adoption of single-use orthopedic power tools, which are convenient and cost-effective. Reusable orthopedic power tools will register the fastest expansion in the market through 2026.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Large Bone Power Tools

Small Bone Power Tools

High Speed Power Tools End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Key market participants profiled by Fact.MR’s report include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, B Braun, CONMED Corporation, and Misonix.

