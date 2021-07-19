Smart Clock Market Trends and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 19 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart Clock Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global smart clock market size is projected to touch USD 2.29 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. Rising spending on smart home automation products owing to change in lifestyle or rising standards of living is anticipated to propel the product demand. Key companies functioning in the market like SDI Technologies, Amazon, and Lenovo Group Ltd. are investing majorly in R&D for developing innovative products. For example, Lenovo Group Ltd. introduced a new AI-assisted smart clock that featured Google Assistant, in June 2019. The device had a four-inch smart display along with a fabric cover.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online segment dominated the sales in 2018 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The segment occupied more than half of the revenue in 2018. Other sales channels including specialty stores are projected to witness rapid growth from 2019 to 2025.

North America dominated the regional market in 2018. Increasing adaption of Internet-of-Things (IoT) has propelled the growth of home automation industry in U.S. over the last few years. Manufacturers are introducing innovative smart home products like speakers and clocks. These devices can be used as a remote for monitoring common household electrical products like TVs, ACs, fans, lights, etc. Leading companies adapt marketing strategies like expansion of business and developing new products to meet the rising demand all over the world.

Top Key Players of Smart Clock Market:

Kickstarter; SDI Technologies, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; and Lenovo Group Ltd.

