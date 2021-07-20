Influencer Marketing Platform Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Influencer Marketing Platform Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global influencer marketing platform market size is projected to touch USD 23.52 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 26.8% over the estimated duration. The advent of latest technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, and NLP offer better analytics and results, thereby, guiding, marketers in undertaking effective decisions.

Key Players:

AspireIQ

Grapevine Logic Inc.

Klear

Mavrck

NeoReach

Speakr

Traackr

Upfluence

Webfluential

Hypetap Pty Ltd

Growth Drivers:

Technological advancement in advertising has encouraged companies to focus more on digitalization. Influencer marketing has allowed companies to increase their presence globally. Moreover, the marketing platform allows organizations to work along with influencers who customers relate with, thereby, promoting improved connections and greater involvement.

Growing penetration of AI-driven influencer marketing platforms is projected to develop an automated environment for making efficient partnerships. Technologies such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) can be used to offer suitable insights to influencers by examining various posts, image attributes, and assisting brands in streamlining workflow processes. Moreover, preference for these technologies helps marketers in selecting the right influencer, thus, expected to aid in the market growth in the upcoming years.

Application Outlook:

Campaign Management

Search & Discovery

Analytics & Reporting

Influencer Management

End-use Outlook:

Food & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Travel & Holiday

Fashion & Lifestyle

The sports & fitness division is predicted to offer new avenues to the influencers over the forecast years. Factors such as brand loyalty, growing merchandise, the trend of a healthy lifestyle, and rising ticket sales are projected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, cost-effective equipment and product innovation have created sports more accessible to customers. The fusion of fashion & beauty into sports & fitness is encouraging companies to enter into new business lines such as the production of athleisure, thereby, bolster the market growth over the estimated duration.

Regional Outlook:

North America occupied the largest revenue share in 2018.The presence of numerous ad-blockers has led companies to discover other ways to reach their audiences, thereby, rising demand for an influencer marketing platform. The increasing Instagram users are predicted to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

Europe is predicted to foresee substantial growth from 2019 to 2025. The penetration of content marketing owing to creative freedom over social media marketing is projected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, online magazines are collaborating with famous bloggers, which help in attracting more audiences and increase website traffic. The growing inbound leads owing to the preference of influencer advertising is predicted to bode well for the market growth over the estimated years.

