Silicone Elastomers Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

Global Silicone Elastomers Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increasing applications of the silicone elastomers in medical and healthcare sector. Silicone elastomers are the gel-like materials that are colorless, odorless and tasteless and widely used in the production of several electrical insulation products. From several properties of silicone elastomers, physiological inertness is the major property since it helps in the application in medical sector. Silicone elastomers is today gaining popularity due to its properties like superior qualities like high performance and versatility.

Silicone elastomer market is majorly driven by growing consumption of the material in electronics industry. Silicone elastomers is extensively used in connector seals, hoses, gaskets, diaphragms, fuel system valves, etc., which again fuels the market growth. Increasing automobile demand from emerging economies and growing spending power from the middle class population is also boosting the market growth. However, silicone elastomers industry is facing restraints by poor corrosion and oil & petroleum resistance properties of the material.

Silicone elastomers market is witnessing trends like increasing use of antimicrobial silicone elastomers, which are used to prevent bacterial growth. Antimicrobial silicone elastomers are used on surfaces to avoid corrosion and other kinds of damage or harm. They are now widely being used in pet food production, beverage manufacturing, medical devices, foodstuff production & processing, and agricultural activities.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • High Temperature Vulcanize (HTV)
  • Room Temperature Vulcanize (RTV)
  • Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Consumer Goods
  • Construction
  • Others

The leading players in silicone elastomer industry include StockwellElastomerics, Inc., ZhongshanTinhou Plastic Industrial Co., Innovative Silicones, HuzhouLongtong Chemical Co., Cauchos Pedro Romero S.L., Ltd., SF Composites, Ltd., Intek Adhesives Ltd., HsuanHau Enterprise Co., Ltd., Universal Rubber Mfgnv, HÜBERS, Ltd. (LiYaTe), Shenzhen Inno Silica Co., Ltd., 2D Chemical Ltd., and ShenZhenLiYaTe Technology Co.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • CSA
  • Brazil
  • MEA

