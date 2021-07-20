High-k and ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global High-k and ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global high-k and ALD CVD metal precursors market is anticipated to reach USD 789.8 million by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow at the CAGR of around 8.3% from 2019 to 2025, according to the new report by Million Insights. The growing trend of electronic devices and semiconductor miniaturization a get a compact design are the key factors that are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Key Players:

Air Liquide

Adeka Corporation

SAFC Hitech Ltd. (Merck KGaA)

AG Semiconductor Services Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Colnatec

Dow Chemical

Dynamic Network Factory Inc.

JSR Corporation

Linde

NANMAT

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for large data and access is driving the need for materials having greater dielectric value. The research sector with rising demand for the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process of rhodium, platinum, palladium, ruthenium, and iridium is projected to bolster market growth. In addition, increasing need for thin-film metals especially in the industrial sector is also expected to positively impact market growth.

Technology Outlook:

Interconnect

Capacitors

Gates

Based on the technology, the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is split into capacitors, gates, and interconnect. High dielectric valued precursors are used for capacitor, and gates manufacturing. Metal precursor is required for creating interconnects and electrodes. Gates type segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 13.1% during the forecasted period. Several research activities are carried out for making thin films by the use of elements such as HfO2, ZrO2, Ta205, and AI203 for DRAM field designs, and other interconnects.

Interconnect involve fabrication process that uses Aluminum (AI), and Copper (Cu). It is also used for making barrier of metal layered for protection of Silicon (Si) in integrated circuits. High-dielectric layer is prevalent to DRAMs, metal-insulator-metal capacitors, OLEDs, and thin-film transistor devices.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Asia Pacific led the market with revenue of USD 293.6 million in the overall market. Growing demand for microelectronic devices and high outsourcing for electronic products especially from China is mainly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, increasing need for semiconductors across countries such as India, Russia, China, and Brazil, with rising demand for low cost products is boosting the market growth.

In U.S., rising research activities involved in nanotechnology is proliferating the demand for semiconductor devices. Additionally, growing demand for 3D stack ICs structure with high cost-effectiveness due to application of ALD is fostering market growth.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 crisis has its significant impact on global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. During the lockdown, several metal manufacturers have faced challenges such as lack of workforce, supply chain interruption in acquiring metals including copper, aluminum, and titanium, among others.

In addition, slowdown in electronics, automotive industry is also projected to hamper the market growth. During the first quarter 2020, in China the prices of metal precursors have witnessed a decline owing to delay in purchase orders, and production demand. Thus, the manufacturers are focusing on collecting raw materials, and resources from local players.

