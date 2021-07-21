Panasonic India strengthens its 4K and Smart TV portfolio, launches 11 new models

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Panasonic India – Driven by the demand to view content on large screens, Panasonic India – a leading diversified technology company, today announced the launch of its new range of Android Televisions, manufactured in India – JX and JS series. The two series further strengthen Panasonic’s Android portfolio featuring 11 models across 4K and Smart TV portfolio – JX850, JX750, JX650 and JS650 among others with a screen size ranging from 32-65 inches, targeted at enhancing the viewing experience for its customers. The new range of smart TVs have been designed to offer a comfortable viewing experience and add convenience for working professionals at home. Available across all brand and retail stores and backed with exciting long-tenure finance schemes for consumers, the price for JS series ranges from INR 25,490, while for the JX series, the range starts from INR 50,990.

Panasonic Android TV’s are an amalgamation of life-like picture quality with Super Bright Plus, Accuview Display, Wide color gamut, Hexa Chroma Drive, Dolby Visoin; surreal sound with the help of Home Theater Built-in & Dolby Atmos; sophisticated bezel-less design; & endless smart capabilities with seamless connectivity. The new range of Android TVs by Panasonic is aimed at providing an unmatched TV viewing experience to its rurban audience. Powered by Miraie – the connected living platform by Panasonic, the all new series provides a smarter and connected experience across all home appliances, elevating everyday lives of its users. With the Miraie App, you can control all your Panasonic appliances like AC and Smart Doorbells on one big screen. The new range also features built-in Google Assistant and works with Alexa that allows users to explore endless smart capabilities. JX850 Series provides hands-free voice control to enable a seamless work-from-home experience, one can now directly talk to the TV without the use of a remote. With its wide color gamut and boundless screen, the range provides a sharp panoramic viewing experience that restores real color of every image.

Speaking about the new launch, Mr. Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE, Panasonic India said, “Panasonic has a longstanding commitment to create superlative experiences for its customers through continuous innovation and technological advancement across its portfolio. With the ongoing ‘Home-as-a-hub’ trend, we are experiencing a significant rise in consumption of rich OTT content as consumers continue to seek for theatre-like entertainment-at-home. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced our new TV range that addresses the demands of our rurban/urban audience, empowering them to explore the world beyond conventional television viewing. The new range is a testament towards our efforts to redefine entertainment and providing customers with best-in-class products. We are confident that this new line will cater to the impeding demand for value-based TV offerings in the country.”

Mr. Vishal Kanwal, Product Category Chief, CE, Panasonic India said, “With the JS and JX series of Android TVs, we aim to deliver true, life-like viewing experience to our customers. Leading the pack, JX850, features a Bezel-less sleek design and to provide an all immersive experience to customers. Equipped with Super Bright Plus, Hexa Chroma Drive, Wide color gamut and 4K color Engine – for a dynamic picture quality, and Dolby Atmos – for a superior audio, JX850 also boasts a high-performance configuration and a large storage capacity– suitable for a smooth gaming experience. The Android enabled 4K TV features a built-in Google Assistant that not only allows viewers to access unlimited OTT content but enables control through voice command without the use of Remote. Available in screen sizes –55inches and 65inches, the model is enabled by Miraie technology which makes it a one-stop solution for managing all smart appliances, at the touch of a button. In addition, other two supreme models of the JS series – JS660 and JS560 – come with Audio Booster+ technology and Vivid Digital Pro to provide a sharp Sound & picture quality.”

The new Android TV range extends the ultimate cinematic experience to viewers in the comfort of their homes. It provides a seamless experience and supports OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Hotstar, YouTube, Voot, SonyLive, ALTBalaji, Eros Now and many more in order to ensure that one never runs out of entertainment choices on the Panasonic Android TVs.

With 69 years of legacy and 30+ crore customers across the globe, Panasonic has been consistently innovating to redefine viewing experience for its customers.

About Panasonic:

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 522 subsidiaries and 69 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 6,698.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.