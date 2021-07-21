Buy A Quality Keypad Door Entry From Quantek!

Dronfield, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — C Prox Ltd Including Quantek (https://www.quantek.co.uk) provides various products for automation and control. One of which is a quality keypad door entry, which offers many benefits to people and businesses. It is convenient, durable and more secure and cost-effective than standard locks. It can give peace of mind because it is difficult to duplicate as it does not have keys susceptible to theft or other similar issues.

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek has several keypads with lots of amazing features. They have narrow digital keypad door entry with built-in proximity that is stylish and sturdy, perfect for access controls in doors, gates and roller shutters. These have strong zinc alloy vandal-resistant cases, an anti-theft alarm output for external alarm device, built-in anti-theft equipment, and some of them have an internal buzzer. They are also easy to install and program, anti-duress, anti-passback and can support both pin or cards of 2000 users. Besides that, they too have a touch keypad with the same features, ideal for people who stick to modern designs. They also offer anti-vandal keypads that are waterproof and have internal buzzers and a doorbell button. All of their keypads have a built-in proximity reader.

Moreover, they have a wireless digital keypad that can be programmed to have unique codes for each channel. It can range for up to 30 metres and be compatible with multiple control panels. They also have another wireless 3-channel keypad that can hold three passwords that can have a length of four to eight digits. Its battery can last for two years or 6000 activations. It also has an anti-fingerprint surface, anti-spy function and anti-intrusion blocking. They also have supplies for these keypads, such as proximity fob, readers, cards and single-door access kits.

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek is here to satisfy automation and control needs, and that’s why they have all the products for those. They have everything for automatic doors, gates, barriers, roller and garage doors, radio remote control systems, intercoms and ancillary. And besides keypads for access controls, they also have offline and online proximity management systems, hands-free systems, electronic locking, power supplies, exit devices and GSM controllers. People can surely find what they need from this company. They are willing to discuss various options and cater to clients’ bespoke requests for the ideal solutions they require.

Interested parties can know more about C Prox Ltd Including Quantek, and see all of their products by visiting their website at https://www.quantek.co.uk.

For inquiries, you can contact them by filling out their contact form at https://www.quantek.co.uk/contact-us. As an alternative, you can email them at sales@cproxltd.com or talk to one of their representatives through this number 01246 417113.