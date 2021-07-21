UPSC Preparation Month wise Detailed Strategy to Crack IAS Exam

Indore, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Every year more than 10 lakh candidates apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam with the aim of becoming IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS. To prepare for this specific Civil Services Exam, candidates must have a proper preparation strategy, timeline, and plan to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam.

To provide an overview, in this article we have provided basic tips for UPSC preparation which includes monthly preparation strategy for UPSC and preparation tips to crack IAS exam. By consulting with the best upsc coaching in indore toppers and mentors.

UPSC Preparation Timings & Scheduling

It is important to stay focused and committed towards the ambition of becoming an IAS officer. It is one of the toughest exams to crack and requires undivided attention. Experts say that a candidate needs at least 12 months of continuous hard work to prepare for UPSC.

Beyond the stipulated time limit, it is imperative to have a practical strategy that covers the number of hours a candidate puts in preparing for various subjects in the UPSC syllabus. Since questions in IAS exam are from class 6th to 12th books, many students, who have a good academic record and who follow a concept-based approach to study, will fare better than others. Such candidates may require even less preparation time, perhaps an average of 8 hours per day, to clear the test in the first attempt.

Can average student clear the UPSC exam and become IAS or IPS officer

Tips and Techniques for IAS Exam Preparation

Before starting UPSC preparation, it is recommended to dig into the facts of the IAS profession, if this is the career path you want to pursue, and what it takes to become an IAS officer. It is important that the aspirant has a clear objective and remains focused and motivated. The candidate should be extremely thorough with the exam pattern, should be able to understand all the technicalities to reach the three stages of UPSC exam. Prelims is an objective type test based on the general studies knowledge and aptitude of the candidate. On the other hand, Mains exam is subjective and requires academic skill proficiency. Candidates should build their own repository of knowledge base with the help of best general studies books, study material, newspapers, magazines etc. Go through the upsc previous year question papers to get a closer understanding of the IAS paper format and read up on relevant topics. Always make sure to have a strong understanding of the fundamentals and basic concepts. There is no need to go beyond the basic concepts and understand more than the basic concepts. Remember, the goal is not to become an award winner in any one field.

Importance of previous year papers in UPSC preparation

It is important to understand the exam pattern and the best way to do it is to know the paper format. The syllabus for UPSC preparation is huge and it can appear difficult unless one knows exactly how the questions of each subject are formatted in the paper. Going through the archives will help a candidate to determine the number of hours for each subject and will help in assessing the right approach to prepare for each subject. In this way, time and effort can be invested in UPSC preparation systematically and inclusively. After practicing through UPSC Previous Year Question Papers, candidates will realize that questions are never repeated. So, there is no point in mangling the answers. The approach should be to clear the basic concepts first and then practice as much as possible.

Also read: Preparation plan for UPSC prelims exam for new aspirants

Tips to prepare for UPSC exam from home

Self-discipline is important for effective UPSC preparation. It’s okay to study hard for hours of pre-meditation, but mastering a personal approach and approach is more than just a few hours. This can be done by cultivating self-awareness and seeking help.

At every stage of UPSC preparation, a candidate has the privilege of accessing a vast base of UPSC preparation resources online. These include counselling, advice and guidance on any subject for which they need assistance. For example, the need for mock tests and online study material, which is an integral part of UPSC preparation.

Mock tests are like real tests and help in tackling questions in precise format and stipulated exam timing to boost confidence dramatically.

Based on the format of the question paper, one needs to be careful with the negative marking pattern. To avoid any kind of panic or unnecessary answering, it is important to practice mock tests every day.

Online study material is important as online IAS coaching helps in live interaction with qualified coaches to help an individual to know where he/she stands in UPSC preparation.

Month Wise IAS Preparation Strategy for UPSC 2020 Exam

The exam cycle tentatively starts in the month of June and takes one year to complete all the stages. So, like, you will be busy preparing for some stage throughout the year. Smart students realize that there is significant overlap in the syllabus of Prelims and Mains exam. Therefore, it makes sense to have a holistic preparation strategy as opposed to a platform-specific approach.

June to October:- Focus on the preparation of UPSC optional subjects. General Studies for Prelims and Mains should also be done simultaneously.

October to December:- Complete Syllabus of Static Part of GS for both Prelims and Mains.

January to February:- Practice answer writing for Mains as well as optional subject.

March to May:- Devote these last three months extensively for Prelims- for both Paper 1 and CSAT. Practice mock tests and revise as much as you can.

June to October:- Revise optional subject and appear in test series for Mains, Essay as well as optional subject.

If you are doing full time preparation for UPSC exam you can follow this month wise preparation plan without any question. But if you are working professional then plan may vary for you if need any help feel free to contact UPSC coaching in indore Sharma Academy.