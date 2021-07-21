Panelized Prefabricated Office Space Offers Streamlined Approach To Creating Workspace

Atlanta, GA, United States, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The modern workplace has constantly transformed, especially over the past year and a half. In the past, vast open offices have been used try to promote creativity, communication, and a sense of togetherness. However, with the introduction of the pandemic, most open workplaces were forced to send workers home. As workers returned as conditions became safer, additional measures were typically needed to ensure employees’ safety and well-being.

As such, many businesses have begun a shift back to separating their office workers, providing a more private and comfortable workplace. Fortunately, Panel Built, Inc. offers an alternative to the traditional cubical farm. Panel Built’s prefabricated office systems create a semi-permanent, fully enclosed office space that fits into any work environment. The panelized system offers insulation, sound dampening, and fire protection for the workers and can be adapted to fit practically any layout requirement.

Panel Built prefabricated offices can be installed into existing office spaces, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. However, Panel Built also offers exterior modular offices which can be delivered pre-assembled or ‘knock-down’ to be assembled on-site. In addition, panel Built prefab offices come equipped with lighting, electrical (load center, switches, duplexes, etc.), HVAC, and data drops for phone lines, creating a fully operational workspace.

Panel Built, Inc. has operated in the modular construction industry for over 25 years and has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. Modular offices, mezzanines, cleanrooms, guard houses, ballistic buildings, bus shelters, and more are all designed, engineered, manufactured, and installed by the Panel Built team. For each project, Panel Built performs with one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/prefab-offices