The Hostal Aptofive in Cuba has obtained the Travelers’ Choice ​​Awards 2021 granted by Tripadvisor

Havana, Cuba, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Hostal Aptofive operating in Havana, Cuba since 2013, has obtained the 2017 and 2018 certificates of excellence ​​Awards and the Travelers’ Choice ​​Awards 2020 and 2021; these are awards annually granted by Tripadvisor, the largest travel portal in the world

These prizes are annually awarded to businesses in the tourism industry around the world such as restaurants, accommodations and attractions that continually deliver a quality customer experience.

The fact that Hostal Aptofive has obtained this prestigious award for the fourth time validates and rewards the effort to offer outstanding hospitality and shows that at Hostal Aptofive the owners manage to connect with people visiting them from all over the world and make them feel at home away from their homes.