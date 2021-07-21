How to Prepare for MPPSC exam by Best MPPSC Coaching in Indore

Indore, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recruits for the vacancies in State Services of Madhya Pradesh. So, it releases notification and applications to this examination every year. Eligible candidates can apply online after the release of notification. Further, candidates can prepare for the exam either through offline or online coaching classes. Also, the main purpose of this article is to provide complete information about the MPPSC examination and guidance for the preparation.

Role of Coaching in MPPSC Preparation

MPPSC Coaching plays a vital role in helping students prepare for the State Public Service Exams. However, it completely depends on the applicant whether to enroll in one or not. Also, coaching classes help to increase the chances of success by preparing a customized study plan based on the strengths and weaknesses of the student. Coaching also gives an overview of the examination pattern and changing dynamics. However, it should be noted that coaching cannot guarantee your success. But, it provides an environment for overall development which is needed to crack any exam.

Reasons to join Online Coaching for MPPSC

Your Time and Place : Offline MPPSC coaching in Indore has a fixed timetable but online coaching is very flexible. Moreover, the candidate saves time from traveling between home and coaching.

: Offline MPPSC coaching in Indore has a fixed timetable but online coaching is very flexible. Moreover, the candidate saves time from traveling between home and coaching. Reschedule : The biggest advantage of mppsc online coaching is that none of the lectures will be missed. Because you can watch it anytime anywhere on your laptop or phone. In other words, online coaching is the best way to prepare especially if you are working or are looking for classes from home. Also, you can watch the videos whenever you are free.

: The biggest advantage of mppsc online coaching is that none of the lectures will be missed. Because you can watch it anytime anywhere on your laptop or phone. In other words, online coaching is the best way to prepare especially if you are working or are looking for classes from home. Also, you can watch the videos whenever you are free. Inexpensive Fee : Generally, the cost of coaching for MPPSC exam preparation is approximately between Rs.50,000/- to Rs.75,000/-. But online coaching with us is inexpensive.

For Prelims

Newspaper – You should read the newspaper daily. The newspaper will give you all the current affairs, international affairs, and much more.

– You should read the newspaper daily. The newspaper will give you all the current affairs, international affairs, and much more. Government Websites – Government websites will provide you 100% authentic information. Also, you should trust these authentic sites only.

– Government websites will provide you 100% authentic information. Also, you should trust these authentic sites only. Keep your Booklist short – Firstly, you do not need every book in the world for the preparation. Secondly, pick the best books and keep it precise.

– Firstly, you do not need every book in the world for the preparation. Secondly, pick the best books and keep it precise. Notes – Prepare precise notes so you do not have to read the books again and again. Make sure you enter only relevant details in your notes.

– Prepare precise notes so you do not have to read the books again and again. Make sure you enter only relevant details in your notes. Revision – Revision is the key to clearing MPPSC exam as it will help you in the long run.

– Revision is the key to clearing MPPSC exam as it will help you in the long run. Mock Tests – You should always appear for multiple mock tests. Because it helps you to brush up your skills and knowledge. Also, it will prepare you for the final day.

For Mains

Again, the newspaper is an inevitable step. Moreover, the newspaper will keep you updated and will help you produce relevant answers.

is an inevitable step. Moreover, the newspaper will keep you updated and will help you produce relevant answers. Also, you should read those books which will strengthen your base.

Moreover, always trust government websites as they are authentic.

You should always make your notes precisely. Also, always prepare the notes for prelims and mains together. This will save you time and spare room for revision.

Mock tests and Revisions will increase your speed and skills.

For Interview

For the last stage, you must sit for mock Interviews. Because it will help to experience you the Q and A round. So, brush up your skills with the mock MPPSC Interview and enhance your personality. Further, keep yourself updated with all the current issues.

Book list for MPPSC exam preparation

History:Spectrum for Modern India and NCERT books for Ancient and Medieval India. Geography:NCERT books of class XI and XII along with the G.C Leong book. While studying Geography, you should always have Orient Blakswan Atlas to mark the place, mountains, and rivers on the Atlas. Indian Economy:Read Sharma Academy book. Further, many economy questions come from Current affairs also. General Science:NCERT books from 6th to 12th books, you can also read Tata McGraw Hill book. Environment:Sharma Academy Environment book or IGNOU material is more than enough. Polity:Go for M. Laxmikant. There is no substitute for this book. Madhya Pradesh Special: You can pick any book for Madhya Pradesh special preparation book. For example, Upkar publication book for Madhya Pradesh special, yearbook of PD, Ghatna Chakra yearly compilation for state special.

You can also check UPSC/IAS preparation strategy if you wish to prepare for the same.