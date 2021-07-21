Softline Helps the Kyrgyzstan Bank Bai-Tushum Implement a Customer Flow Management System

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Softline has helped one of the leading banks in Kyrgyzstan, Bai-Tushum, improve the customer journey by implementing the Earlyone customer flow management system.

Bai-Tushum has a wide branch network with 60+ offices throughout the Kyrgyz Republic. The number of customers was growing, so the bank needed innovative solutions that offer its customers a brand-new experience, saving them from losing time in queues. The bank also had to solve the administrative tasks such as preparing online reports about the employee workloads, the time of customer stay in the offices, and the types of transactions performed.

The e-queue system was already installed in Bai-Tushum’s offices, but the task turnaround time was too long since any changes were applied by the vendor’s technical support. The solution lacked the online reports required by the Bank and a convenient mobile app from which the customers could book their place in queues. As a result, the Bank needed a new product.

The top managers of Bai-Tushum addressed Softline with these tasks. The global provider offered the customer to optimize its operations and improve the customer experience by implementing the Earlyone system.

Earlyone is a customer flow management solution. With a user-friendly app and remote queue registration, Earlyone reduces the visitor waiting time and allows more customers to be served without losing the quality of service.

As a project result, the time of customer stay in offices has been reduced without affecting the quality of service. Now the bank can quickly manage the queue, monitor and administer the workload of each employee, and evaluate the customer flow—and all these actions can be done in online mode.

“Thanks to the Early One application in our Bai-Tushum Bank, an excellent opportunity has appeared on-line in the queue for service,” said Kim Irina, Business Director of Bai-Tushum Bank.

The bank employees appreciated the solution due to its convenient functionality, intuitive interface, convenient online reports, and high-quality technical support from Softline, which provided a near-immediate response to emerging problems and quickly eliminated them.

“Softline is very successful at helping customers solve their business challenges. One example of such a project is the implementation of a customer flow management system in Bai-Tushum, one of the leading banks in Kazakhstan. As a result, the customer selected Earlyone—a cutting-edge customer flow management system that offers new methods of customer interaction. The project was implemented in the end of 2018 and turned out to be especially timely during the period of limitations caused by Covid-19,”—explained the project implementation specifics Dmitry Kim, Managing Director of Softline Kyrgyzstan.

Bai-Tushum Bank was the first bank in the Kyrgyz Republic to implement such an e-queue solution. The bank started to use this solution in January 2020, and to date, it works in 10 offices. Now more and more bank customers are booking a queue via the bank’s mobile app: it’s easy, convenient, and saves their time.