Single-cell Analysis Market worth $5.6 billion by 2025 – Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The growth in Single-cell Analysis Market is driven by technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Microscopy), Application (Research, Medical Application), End User – Global Forecasts to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.

In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.

In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.

Geographically; the global single-cell analysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.

Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market.

Based on product, segmented into consumables (beads, microplates, reagents, assay kits, and other consumables) and instruments (flow cytometers, NGS systems, PCR instruments, spectrophotometers, microscopes, cell counters, HCS systems, microarrays, and other instruments). The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA.

The human cells segment dominates the single-cell analysis market

Based on cell type, the market is segmented into human, animal, and microbial cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of human cells in research laboratories and academic institutes.