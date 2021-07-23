Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Size (Volume and Value), Export, Import Analysis by Region 2021-2024

Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2024. Nano calcium carbonate is also known as “Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate” or “Ultrafine precipitated Calcium Carbonate”. Nano calcium carbonate is a precipitated form of calcium carbonate and has a typical diameter of lesser than 100 nanometers. It is mainly processed from limestone it is mainly a calcium carbonate rock.

The factors that propel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market include increasing economy of APAC, high demand from a various end-user application such as sealant, paints, and adhesives, improve the final product quality, rising demand for industrial rubber for the tire industry. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including reducing sources of limestone.

Nano calcium carbonate industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.7% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The new trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry. The rising consumption of Nano calcium carbonate in the paints, pharmaceutical and coatings industries is anticipated to surge its demand during the forthcoming period. The properties of Nano calcium carbonate make it appropriate for use in many end-use industries. It is measured as non-toxic as per the Food and Drug Administration.

Nano calcium carbonate market could be explored by product type, application, and geography. The market could be explored by product type as High Precision Grade and Standard Grade.

Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Plastics
  • Rubber
  • Construction & Building
  • Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate industry comprise Minerals Technologies, FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE, Imerys, Shanghai Yaohua Nano-Tech, 20 MICRONS, Omya, Cales de Llierca, Calchem, Lhoist, Galaxy, Nanoshel, Nagase America, Sky Spring Nanomaterials and Reiter. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa

