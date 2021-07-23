Global Serial Console Server Market to Be Valued at US$ 37 Bn by 2030

Heightening demand is being witnessed for serial console servers with the introduction of next generation networking (NGN) and IPv6 numbering allocation system. Furthermore, broadband penetration with FTTH initiatives by regional and global governmental bodies is also giving an uptick to. Advancing demand for cloud computing services and increasing number of cloud service providers will boost demand for serial console servers during the forecast period (2020-2030).

As the focus on IoT and smart devices becomes strong, worldwide, market players are eyeing potential opportunities in unexplored markets. Highly populous Asian countries, in particular, offer a huge customer base for leading manufacturers of serial console servers. Moreover, aspiring and affluent households have increased their spending on consumer electronic products and smart gadgets, which drive demand for end-use products in the serial console server market.

According to a new Fact.MR study, the sales of serial console server market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 7% through 2030.

Key Trends of Serial Console Server Market

Advancing rate of adoption of cloud computing services will play an important role in the growth of the serial console server market.

The above 64 ports segment is expected to record a CAGR of over 7%, and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 10.3 Bn during the forecast period.

Developments in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are proving to be important for the high growth of the market in the region.

Commercial models are estimated to account for 49% of the market revenue share by 2020-end, and are expected to gain 241 BPS in their market share by 2030 over 2020.

The largest share is contributed by larger enterprises in the serial console server market. This is expected to represent US$ 11.2 Bn of the market in 2020, and reach US$ 20.5 Bn in 2030, representing a CAGR of 6.5% across the forecast period.

Cloud service provider demand with respect to end users is projected to grow 1.9X during forecast period, while the MTDC segment is projected to grow 2.1X during the same period.

Disruptions in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak are set to hamper market growth in the near term.

Serial Console Server Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the serial console server market with detailed segmentation on the basis of number of ports, data center type, model, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Number of Ports

2 to 16

16 to 32

32 to 64

64 Above

Data Center Type

Hyerscale

Colocation

Wholesale

Enterprise

Telecom

Key Players Focusing on Service Innovation & Acquisitions to Gain Significant Share

Key players in the market are Opengear, Inc, Vertix, Cisco, Lantronix, Inc., ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Perle, Raritan Inc., Digi International Inc., Black Box Corporation, and Tripp Lite. These key players are performing different activities such as product launches and innovation in their service offerings. For instance, one of the key players in the market, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has invested US$ 5 Bn in R&D activities associated with serial console servers. These investments are carried out with respect to technological advancements in console servers, in order to increase capability and provide better encryption to servers.

