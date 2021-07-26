Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Are you currently on the hunt to find that perfect vehicle, looking to sell your current car, or are perhaps someone who would like full coverage vehicle insurance at competitive prices? If any of this sounds familiar, then look no further than Motor Lead! Located in Cape Town, South Africa, Motor Lead is becoming one of the largest automotive marketing platforms in South Africa and they are here to provide their clients with trusted vehicles, insurance brokerage, as well as lead generation for your listings.

Motor Lead is driving the automotive industry into the digital space by using their cutting-edge technology to put customers in the driver’s seat from the comfort of their own home. The company believes that advising their customers on the best deals in the market and striving to help by offering the vehicles that are only most suitable for their specific situation, is the best way to go about doing business.

Motor Lead prides themselves on being an independent, privately-owned company that works with all of the vehicle brands and offers exclusive deals to all potential buyers. The company also has its own in-house insurance brokerage that works in collaboration with more than 30 different insurance companies in order to ensure that their customers receive competitive insurance pricing and premiums. As you can tell, Motor Lead is the company that takes away all of the hassle and frustration that comes with buying a new vehicle, as they are just one company and they can do it all, which means that you only have one point of call and do not have to deal with separate companies and people all the time.

Not only does the company buy, sell, and insure cars, but they also have a “franchise-like” business model that is available to all South Africans! This model allows people to buy into the automotive marketing platform and then provide financial growth for all of the independent partners. Motor Lead has a call centre, as well as highly trained sales executives that are at your fingertips whenever you need them! To learn more about the company, visit https://www.motorlead.co.za/

