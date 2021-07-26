The Preferred Steel Service Solution Centre in Southern Africa

Germiston, South Africa, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a company who is in need of laser or plasma cutting? Or maybe you need some bending, rolling or guillotining done to steel? Even if you are someone who is just looking to find a reliable and sustainable steel service solutions company, then let us introduce you to Plasma Cut! Plasma Cut is a Gauteng-based, South African business and is a member of SASSDA (South African Stainless Steel Development Association) as well as the AFSA (Aluminium Federation of South Africa) and are here to help you with any sort of steel query or service that you might need.

Plasma cut is a fully fledged, 24-hour steel working centre that, over the last decade, has developed a lot of capabilities as well as strengths that allow them to maintain quality in service, product, and delivery, as well as flexibility in relation to their customer’s requirements. The company is able to offer lead times that can be as little as 48 hours on pressing contracts! Not only do they have crazy lead times, but Plasma Cut also has the prestigious ISO 9001:201 certification that is verified by TUV Rheinland.

Plasma Cut is fully equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, and they employ only the best draughtsman! They also make use of world class information systems, as well as applications intertwined along with their world class engineering processes, which ensure that client requirements are always met and delivered on time, within their budget, and of course, totally in line with the quality parameters set out by the client.

Plasma Cut is a company that is committed to sustainable job creation and equal opportunities for all. Their success has been achieved through their friendly approach, effectively interpreting their customer’s requirements, as well as providing efficient solutions within budgetary constraints.

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through their wide range of services that they offer for steel, or if you would like to check out what kind of products they have on offer, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at https://www.plasmacut.co.za/

Plasma Cut is a division of the AFMETCO Group and was established back in 1986 with the sole purpose of becoming THE preferred steel service solution centre throughout Southern Africa. They offer reliable services at competitive prices and their services are all geared towards working with steel.

