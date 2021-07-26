The State-of-the-Art Cutting Facility

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a handyman or builder who is looking for a reliable steel products supplier? Maybe you are a business who is looking to partner up with one of the largest suppliers in the steel and allied industry in the country? Or, maybe, you are just an avid DIYer who is looking to buy some products to fix up his home. If any of this sounds familiar, then you are in the right place. Steel and Pipes for Africa (SPFA) is a Cape Town-based, one-stop-shop that deals with everything to do with steel. Not only does the company offer services around steel, but they also have a wide range of products that people can browse through and buy.

The company’s main game is steel. They have a huge variety of different steel products for people to buy that include, but are not limited to, lip channels; flat, round and square bars; vastrap, IPE sections, and several other steel profiles! SPFA also has very handy downloadable steel mass charts that you can access from their website, plus you can choose between a commercial grade as well as a S355JR Grade.

Fencing is actually one of the largest markets within the steel industry, hence why SPFA has become one of the leading suppliers of fencing in the Western Cape. They supply palisade systems and are all hot dipped galvanised, which means that they are made from pre-galvanised coils. SPFA offer both Betafencing, which is used for residential, commercial, industrial and high security applications, as well as Palisade fencing, which is used for residential, security, schools, wine farms and community applications.

SPFA also has a wide range of hardware products available for purchase, such as cutting and grinding disks, welding rods and accessories, hinges, wheels and brackets, drill bits and a plethora of other hardware products.

If you would like to find out more about the company, find out about the steel services that they offer, have a look at their wide range of products available, or if you would like to get in contact with the company, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://spfa.co.za/

About SPFA:

The company is part of a national network of 18 branches, which was established in 1993. From humble beginnings after opening as the first branch in Cape Town in 2001, the company now has a 10 000m2 site in Epping and have become one of the largest, preferred suppliers in the steel and allied industry.

Contact:

30 Hewett Ave. Goodwood, Epping Industria

Cape Town, 7475, South Africa

Tel: 021 530 2500