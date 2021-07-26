Hostal Aptofive in Cuba is among the nominees for the International Travel Awards 2021. Voting opens.

Havana, Cuba, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Hostal Aptofive offering in addition the bed and breakfast service in Havana Cuba, services of city tours, excursions and transfers, has obtained the Certificates of Excellence Awards 2017 and 2018 and the Travelers’ Choice ​​Awards 2020 and 2021; they’re annually granted by Tripadvisor: the world’s largest travel portal.

At the moment, Hostal Aptofive is among the nominees for the International Travel Awards 2021 in the category of best small hotel. These awards are annually granted by KS Aadhavan Enterprises LLP (KSA Enterprises LLP) as well as those of Tripadvisor to companies in the tourism and hospitality industry such as hotels, SPA, restaurants, travel agencies, etc. The awards will be announced on the 15 October 2021.

Any independent tourism entity of its size can strive for these awards which are granted by a jury that will evaluate the candidates based on the products they offer and the opinions given by their customers.

The nominees have the opportunity of getting votes until August 30, 2021. The voting process is very fast and simple and all the persons interested in this matter can vote since membership in the tourism industry or any other requirement to vote aren’t requested. Vote for Hostal Aptofive Now.