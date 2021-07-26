Pints n’ Paws Inc awards three local charities $55,000 from Sanford event

SANFORD, Fla., 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Pints n’ Paws Inc has raised over $50,000 for Pet Rescue by Judy, Dolly’s Foundation and Central Florida Community Pet Clinic during this year’s event in Historic Downtown Sanford. Over Pints n’ Paws’ nearly 10-year history, over $400,000 has been donated to support local pups in need.

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 the organization will present each of the charities a check at the Pet Rescue by Judy headquarters. Both Pet Rescue by Judy and Dolly’s Foundation will receive $25,000 each and the Central Florida Community Pet Clinic will be awarded a $5,000 spray and neuter grant for cats to help control the local population.

“We are so thankful for the continuous support over the years,” said Judy Sarullo, founder of Pet Rescue by Judy. “Pints n’ Paws gets the community excited to give back to local pet charities, and it’s always so amazing to see the turn out.”

Pints n’ Paws is an annual craft beer festival, perfect for pet lovers. Attendees can sample fine craft beers and local foods while enjoying live music and exploring vendor booths along the brick-lined streets of “The Famous L”. Hosted by the West End Trading Co, Celery City Craft and Historic Downtown Sanford®, Pints n’ Paws donates 100 percent of its proceeds to local pet charities.

“I had been wanting to start a craft beer festival in Sanford and lost my dog around that time. Judy from Pet Rescue by Judy helped me through this hard time and Pints N’ Paws was born,” said Paul Williams, founder of Pints n’ Paws and owner of West End Trading Company. “Not only were we able to bring an exciting festival to Sanford, but I was able to honor my pup’s memory by helping hundreds of others receive care. We’re so proud of how large this event has grown and can’t wait to present this year’s proceeds to three deserving local charities.”

Pet Rescue by Judy rehabilitates and rescues local animals that have been abandoned or are in distress. It’s dedicated to finding the animals their forever home and educating the public on proper animal care. Dolly’s Foundation provides free spay and neuter services to families in need of assistance. This organization believes everyone should be able to own pets and have access to help no matter their situation. Central Florida Community Pet Clinic offers high quality, low cost spay and neuter as well as walk-in wellness services. It’s made up of talented veterinary professionals who are passionate about animals and who take care of each pet as if it were their own.

The Historic Downtown Sanford District is continually making an effort to give back to the local community. In addition to Pints n’ Paws, the same group led by Paul Williams also hosts events like the Sanford .327k Run raising funds for Relay for Life of North Seminole and Sanford Mardi Gras with proceeds helping Meals on Wheels just to name a few.

About Pints n’ Paws

Pints n’ Paws is a unique annual craft beer festival, one that you can share with your favorite pet! Attendees can sample fine craft beers and local foods while enjoying live music and checking out vendor booths. Hosted by the West End Trading Co, Celery City Craft and Historic Downtown Sanford®, Pints n’ Paws has teamed up with Dolly’s Foundation and Pet Rescue by Judy to raise some money for our four-legged friends. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event go to charity. This event will also provide an educational experience for those who want to learn more about the craft beers that are offered around these parts, so guests can keep their eyes open for the brew masters and brewery representatives that will be present to answer questions and educate.

About Historic Downtown Sanford

The Historic Downtown Sanford District in Central Florida is a global travel destination featuring award-winning restaurants, craft breweries, gastropubs, shopping, world-class events, street festivals, concerts, theaters, art galleries, and a spectacular marina featuring fishing, boating and dinner cruises.