Top 4 Sealing Materials for High-Temperature Applications

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial seals are intended to prevent leakage while also assisting in the integration of systems or mechanisms. While creating seals for ambient and low temperatures is not difficult, creating seals for high temperature applications is. This is due to the fact that standard sealing materials cannot perform well in such conditions for extended periods of time. This can lead to leakage. As a result, it is critical to select the High Temperature Silicone Gasket Manufacturer who does proper manufacturing materials to ensure long-term seal performance in high-temperature applications.

What are the issues encountered in high-temperature applications?

High-temperature applications may include ethylene production, steam and gas turbines, solid oxide fuel cells, and industrial exhaust systems. Polymer Manufacturer in Mumbai used these applications to involve enormous amounts of heat, aggressive chemicals, and strong transfer fluids. Temperatures can reach 400oF or higher as a result of these elements. Traditional sealing materials, such as mica or graphite, lose their physical integrity and perform poorly in such environments. This can lead to total leakage, which can cause a shutdown and downtime.

Four Excellent High Temperature Sealing Materials

The right material can make a significant difference in the performance of an industrial seal in a given application. For high temperature applications, seal manufacturers recommend the following materials:

PTFE: One of the most dependable polymer materials is polytetrafluoroethylene. It is resistant to harsh industrial chemicals and can withstand temperatures in excess of 500 degrees Fahrenheit for extended periods of time.

PEEK: Polyetheretherketone is a high-performance thermoplastic that can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Celsius. It is extremely resistant to wear, chemicals, and abrasions.

Fluorosilicone: This elastomer material combines fluorocarbon’s high liquid resistance with silicone’s extreme temperature stability. Fluorosilicone O-rings can be exposed to sunlight at temperatures above 400 and will not degrade due to air, ozone, aromatic, or chlorinated hydrocarbons.

Silicone: silicone Rubber sheets, has a high temperature resistance to UV rays, ozone, and oxygen are not absorbed by the material. It has excellent electrical insulation properties as well as high gas permeability. It is primarily used in the production of aerospace seals and automobile gaskets.

Collaboration between the customer and the Best Rubber Products Manufacturers is essential for a successful sealing product. Customers must provide accurate information to ensure that the proper material is used and the manufacturing process is completed correctly. This can result in the production of high-quality, long-lasting industrial seals and gaskets.

