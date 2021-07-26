dbExpress Drivers with Support for Oracle 21c, PostgreSQL 13, and Interbase OTW Encryption

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out the new versions of their dbExpress Drivers.

The new versions include the following enhancements:

The dbExpress driver for Oracle and dbExpress driver for PostgreSQL supported the latest versions of database management systems — Oracle 21c and PostgreSQL 13, respectively. Users may safely update their database server — the client applications that use Devart drivers in the data access layer will seamlessly work with all the new features of Oracle Database and PostgreSQL. The Over-the-Wire (OTW) encryption feature of InterBase was supported in the dbExpress driver for InterBase to allow you to secure your data with SSL/TLS encryption during the transmission process. The LockingMode, JournalMode, and Synchronous options were added in the dbExpress driver for SQLite for configuring the locking mode, the journal mode, and the database synchronization mode.

To learn more about the recent release, visit

https://blog.devart.com/dbexpress-drivers-support-oracle-21c-postgresql-13-and-otw-encryption.html

dbExpress is a database-independent layer that defines the common interface to provide fast access to SQL database servers from Delphi and C++Builder. For each supported server, dbExpress provides a driver as an independent library that implements the common dbExpress interfaces for processing queries and stored procedures.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.