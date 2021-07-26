Importance of Reception Desks in Your Brisbane Office

Brisbane,  Australia, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ikon has years of experience in delivering both office fitout and commercial office furniture Brisbane. They also offer customized office furniture services based on clients’ input to ensure that they help all their clients build robust and functional workspace.

Most businesses tend to ignore or keep reception desks at the end of their office furniture list. Ignoring the fact that reception desks have the most significant impact on an office as it is the first thing that all your employees and clients consider while paying a visit. If you don’t want your client’s first impression to be the last impression about your business, then you have to go for classy and functional reception desks.

Most entrepreneurs make a common mistake while shopping for reception desks because they ignore functions and designs and look for an affordable option that fits into their budget. Well, it’s not a mistake to shop for affordable furniture. Still, it is equally important for your receptionist to have the necessary storage options, and you want your reception to look good. Unfortunately, you are busy in a meeting, and suddenly your client visits your office, and you have to make him wait in the reception.

Once you have asked them to wait, they will start a quality analysis check to deeply look into your interior choices and comforts as they have no business to do here.

If you pay attention to your reception desks and furniture, then you have a chance of impressing your client even before you turn up for the meeting. On the other hand, making a client wait on an uncomfortable chair and dull interiors would maximize the chances of losing a worthy client who might have helped your brand increase sales.

About us: Are you looking for the best reception desks BrisbaneThen don’t be surprised if you find Ikon at the top of the list. They are licensed and well-experienced builders who have completed various successful office furniture projects for top companies in Brisbane and Australia. Click here, https://www.ikcon.com.au/ to find out more about services.

