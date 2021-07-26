Gong Cha Announces New Stores Opening In July 2021

New York, USA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — The world-renowned king of bubble tea, Gong Cha, is adding several new locations to their already prolific roster. With over 1,500 locations worldwide and in over 15 countries, they are dominating the bubble tea and boba industry. That is no small feat considering how many other companies are out there trying to do the exact same thing.

Even though their origins are in Taiwan (where bubble tea originated), they have made a massive impact in the United States. The locals from Texas and New York cannot seem to get enough of this product, so Gong Cha is responding to this overwhelming demand by opening five more stores in July. Four of which are in New York and one of which is in Texas.

Even though there are already sixteen locations in Texas, it seems like demand is high enough for the supply of stores to grow even further: turning sixteen stores into seventeen. This will no doubt make it even easier for the countless thirsty customers who are seeking some relief from the scorching summer heat to find that relief through Gong Cha’s timeless and tasty treats.

“This new opening could not have come at a better time, as it will coincide perfectly with Gong Cha’s new Watermelon Series, which features watermelon smoothies, watermelon green tea, and watermelon matcha. These are just the latest additions to the already numerous and tasty options that are available to choose from.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong Cha .

“Gong Cha’s many varieties of tea combined with their delicious tapioca pearls or their signature foam, give their clientele a plethora of options to choose from. They have been serving these delectable beverages up in Texas for quite some time now and this new addition to the Texas Gong Cha family will carry on the tradition.” She added.

If you think Texas has a high demand for Gong Cha’s unmistakable tea, you should consider the impact Gong Cha has in New York. With twenty-three locations in New York already, they are all set to add four additional stores to the list. Nothing stirs up a craving for an icy bubble tea like the metropolitan bustle of New York City.

With New York being the sight of their first US store, it is only appropriate that it should see the most growth and expansion. After all, New Yorkers have had the longest opportunity to become dependent upon Gong Cha’s product. They have certainly made a lasting impression on New Yorkers because the growth has been continuous ever since the first location opened in 2014. The proof of Gong Cha’s wild success is in the tea.

So, if you find yourself in either of these two great states, you should swing by one of these new locations to see what all the fuss is about. After all, they must be doing something right if they are expanding this quickly. The store locations include, but are not limited to:

1. 159-17 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358

2. Staten Island Mall

2655 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314

3. Queens Place Mall

8801 Queens Blvd, A-3, Elmhurst, NY 11373

