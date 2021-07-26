RDM Industrial Products Inc., Your Premier Choice for Quality Industrial Furniture Solutions

Milpitas, USA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Irrespective of the size or type of your business, the right industrial furniture can influence the efficiency and productivity of your workplace. RDM Industrial Products Inc. specializes in manufacturing as well as supplying a wide variety of quality furnishings for various industries and laboratories. Their products range from service counters and commercial cabinets to adjustable height tables and laminar flow workstations. Maintaining the company goals of ‘QUALITY-SERVICE-TIMING,’ RDM Industrial Products Inc. has been delivering high-quality products nationwide for more than 40 years.

RDM Industrial Products Inc. – Products that suit your needs

High-quality industrial furniture manufactured by this company comes in a wide range of variety that covers both laboratories and various industries.

Cabinets & counters: Proudly manufactured in the USA, RDM provides top-class cabinets and counters that can be customized to your business requirements. Clients can browse through different availability including reception counters, cleanroom cabinets, locker cabinets, service counters, store counters, and more. These products come with the benefit of customizations as per your needs and provide unique features that make them ideal for your workplace.

Tables & workstations: Industrial tables and workstations are integral parts of any productive workplace. Thus, the quality and usability of this furniture can impact the workflow quite well. Apart from maintaining the quality by using stainless steel with seasoned wood and other durable components, RDM also follows high manufacturing standards. Their products include adjustable height stainless tables, ergonomic lift tables, heavy-duty tables, and more, ideal for every amount of workflow.

Laboratory furnishings: RDM’s laboratory furnishings reflect utmost durability and reliability and come in a multitude of options including chemical resistant and flame-resistant cabinets, fume hoods, custom laboratory carts, ESD static control workstations, and laminar flow workstations. These products are manufactured to handle the different environments of a lab along with keeping it clean and contaminant-free in every way possible.

Stainless steel furnishings: RDM Industrial Products Inc. manufactures a plethora of top-quality stainless steel furnishings among their industrial furniture that can endure almost any sort of environment. Their products are fully welded from stainless steel cleanroom furniture to stainless steel workbenches and made with 304 or 316 stainless steel with 2B smooth, #4 brushed, and electropolished finishes.

Industrial carts: RDM provides custom carts that are ideal for heavy-duty use and activities that come in various features and are highly durable. Their products range from heavy-duty carts to stainless steel carts and more.

For more information, visit https://www.rdm-ind.com/

About:

Established in 1977, RDM Industrial Products Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality industrial and laboratory furniture to locations nationwide. The company has 44 years of expertise in making goods to satisfy the demands of the industry.

Contact:

1652 Watson Court, Milpitas

California 95035, USA

Tel: 877-483-5733