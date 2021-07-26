The Leading Payment Gateway Providers!

Sandton, South Africa, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a start-up company that is searching for a service provider for card machines and an online payment gateway to go with it? Maybe you are a company who already has card machines, but would like to start offering online payments? Or, perhaps, you are a company who has established payment gateways and would like to add mobile and email payments to their system? Whatever your payment problems are, iVeri is here to offer you world-class solutions!

iVeri is a South African-based company that is here to create technology for businesses and banks so that they can facilitate multiple-channel transaction acceptance. Their aim is to help their customers create a profitable, as well as sustainable business by enabling them to implement the right transactional channels for their specific market environment. iVeri provides payment gateways that are able to support multiple-channel acceptance. The company is a recognised leader for the provision of an omni-channel solution that allows an acquiring bank to control the last mile of the payment acceptance.

iVeri offers a wide range of different payment gateway solutions. As we are now in the 21st century, everyone always has their phone on them and uses them for various things. iVeri offers a card machine solution for businesses who are wanting to accept payments made from customer’s mobile devices. The business simply has to download the mPress app, connect it to their account, integrate with the iVeri payment gateway, and then start accepting payments!

iVeri also offers pay-by-email solutions. How this works is that the merchant will obtain the customer’s email address and immediately send them a request for payment. The Email will contain a personalised message requesting that the customer complete the transaction by following the URL link. The link takes the customer to a secure one-time payment page where they can complete the payment.

Are you an online business? Perfect! iVeri can set up a payment page (hosted by iVeri) that the card holder is redirected to when they would like to make a payment on your website. If you would like to know more about the company, see what other payment solutions they offer, or if you would like to make an enquiry, do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.iveri.co.za/

About iVeri:

iVeri is a Johannesburg-based company that offers multi-channel payment solutions to their clients. They have been in operation since 1998 and today they process around 1.6 million transactions monthly to the value of +- $100,000,000.

Contact:

54 Wierda Road West, Wierda Valley

Sandton, 2196, South Africa

Tel: 0112694000