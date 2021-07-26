Gout Treatment in Warangal

Warangal, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Gout is a chronic auto inflammatory disease with regular acute flares which causes severe pain and joint inflammation. It mainly occurs due to high content of uric acid in the blood, this leads to accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints and surrounding tissues that causes inflammation. It is a type of arthritis that affects the common joints such as big toe, ankle and knee.

Causes of Gout:

It is caused by excess uric acid in the body that leads to the development of monosodium urate crytal deposits in the joints.

Uric acid is a natural waste product that generates from the foods that contain purines. In a normal person uric acid is flushed out through the kidneys and passes out in urine. If you consume foods which are high in purine, your body sometimes cannot get rid of this by-product and uric acid will build up in the blood. When the level of uric acid is high it is known as hyperuricemia and it may lead to the gout.

Gout is caused by different factors such as diet, genetics, obesity, stress, high consumption of alcohol, medications. It also happens with people who have other healthy issues like diabetics, heart failure, kidney problems, and hypertension.

The extra uric acid forms crystals that are sharp and pokey causes joint pain and swelling.

Symptoms of gout: