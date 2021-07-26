KS Lift Trucks Announces New Vacancies to Continue their Success Story of Booming Forklift Business

Chorley, UK, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — KS Lift Trucks don’t think they have ever been busier there and they want to make sure they continue their success story and deliver the excellent service their customers have become accustomed to. They are looking for experienced Forklift Engineers to join their well-established company based here in Chorley, they are looking for team members with a variety of skill levels and every application will be carefully considered as they look to grow our business.

They are based near Chorley, at Bannister Green, Heskin, and they provide a complete solution for hire, lease, service, sales and transport of forklift trucks and materials handling equipment throughout Lancashire and the North West. New team members will join a valued team who provide mechanical, technical, and diagnostic support for a wide range of customers covering complex repairs to routine planned maintenance.

One of their most pressing vacancies is for an experienced Forklift Engineer. This role requires new team members to have a sound understanding of Hydraulics and engines. Basic understanding of 12v – 48v electric systems would be advantageous however all candidates will be considered as training can be provided.

As the main dealer for both Doosan Industrial Vehicles and Terberg Truck Mounted Forklifts. they provide all their engineers with ongoing manufacturing training and support whilst offering the variety to work on mixed fleets, within the Northwest. An excellent remuneration package is on offer including service vehicle, laptop, diagnostics, mobile phone and company pension scheme.

Those interested in this role who have the relevant skills/attributes to fulfil this role can apply now to: –

KS Lift Trucks

Hampsons Farm

Bannister Green

Heskin, Chorley

Lancashire

PR7 5PP

Phone: 01257 452296

info@kslifttrucks.co.uk

