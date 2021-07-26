“Reiki – Bramhand Ki Urja Se Hone Wali Rahasyamai Chikitsa” by Youngest Reiki Healer and Tarot Card Reader Ayush Gupta (Author)

Posted on 2021-07-26 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Launch of the book, “Reiki – Brahmand Ki Urja Se Hone WaliRahasyamaiChikitsa (Hindi Edition)”

Lucknow, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is happy to announce the launch of the Hindi edition of, “Reiki – Brahmand Ki Urja Se Hone WaliRahasyamaiChikitsa”, a book aimed at educating readers about the wonders of ancient healing techniques like Reiki, Pranic Healing, Acupressure, and other energy balance therapies. Written by Ayush Gupta, a well-known Tarot Card Reader, this book seeks to address certain unanswered questions about these long-forgotten healing methods, and the mysteries around them.

The book has been made available for purchase on Google Play Books, Amazon, Amazon Kindle, and Flipkart.

Buy Now –
Amazon Kindle – https://amzn.to/3ejah7n

 

