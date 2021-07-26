PM PROjEN Awarded RoSPA Order of Distinction for Health and Safety

Warrington, England, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — PM PROjEN are delighted to announce that they have received a prestigious award in recognition of their diligent approach to Health & Safety within their project management portfolio.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running H&S industry award scheme.

PM PROjEN is a 130+ strong, multi-disciplined Engineering Design and Project Management business that works across a range of market sectors for a diverse mix of clients from SMEs to multinational, blue-chip companies. We are part of international project delivery specialists, PM Group, a 2,600-employee-owned company operating across Europe, Asia and the USA. Together with the wider PM Group business, we provide a comprehensive service offering delivered in a proactive and creative style. PM PROjEN’s core market sectors include Advanced Manufacturing & Technology, Chemical, Petrochemical, Energy & Environmental and Gas.

Lyndon Workman, PM PROjEN’s Health Safety & Environmental Manager said: “PM PROjEN are thrilled to have been awarded their Fifth Order of Distinction, following 19 consecutive RoSPA Gold Awards. This is great news for the business, as it shows not only an independent recognition of our excellent performance in relation to Health and Safety, but also, during these testing times, an acknowledgement of our commitment to health and wellbeing as we ensure that we keep our personnel safe whilst homeworking. Unlike any other time in our lifetime, the current pandemic brings new challenges, challenges for the business and the country as we try to stay safe and abide by the advice of the UK government. As we fight and ultimately beat this horrible virus, I am confident that we will come out of this stronger and more resilient, ready for the challenges ahead, and in a strong position to help our clients move forward”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations around the world, making it one of the most sought-after global accolades in health and safety”.

“RoSPA wants every employee, wherever they are, to work safe in the knowledge that they will be going home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. The RoSPA Award winners are vital to help achieve this goal, as by entering they are driving up standards and setting new benchmarks for organisations everywhere. Currently, around seven million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s influence is even wider.”

Most awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards, orders of distinction and the Patron’s Award are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years.

