Africa’s MoneyPreneur Accounts Online Financial Management and Accounting Application Helps Budget Personal and Business Finances

Sierra Leone, Africa, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Africa’s MoneyPreneur is a Sierra Leone-based company founded to provide informed financial decisions to individuals, families, and organisations across Africa. They provide financial consulting and coaching services via education, training, resources, and support tools to enable financial independence. Moreover, they formulate financial investment plans to offer returns on the preferred budget.

Africa’s MoneyPreneur has recently taken to their website to launch a new initiative ‘AMP accounts’, an online financial management advisory firm that budgets income tracks expenses, and designs reports on the daily to help its users track their financial progress. This platform can help businesses organise their finances with the best means as it includes features that allow organising and viewing of invoices from a central point, instead of studying the paperwork. This reduces the chances of human error and increases accuracy within business accounting records. Moreover, the application regularly generates basic financial reports to keep tabs on totalspending, making it easier to comply with financial growth goals. Each report includes a statement of financial position, cash flow statement, statement of retained earnings, and profit and loss statement with analysis.

Elaborating on the AMP accounts, a spokesperson of the company stated, “There is absolutely no commitment involved since each user can get started with a free account that includes all features of the basic package — including generating basic reports, managing income, and expenses, contacting customers and contacts, reviewing sales and invoices, and calculating taxes. But, as you or your business grows, you can upgrade to the pro package, which consists of premium support for your small to medium business, access to accountant services, advanced financial reporting alongside personalised financial consulting, and advice for just $30 a month.”

Interested individuals and businesses can receive comprehensive reports from Africa’s Moneypreneur accountants and financial experts by visiting their official website.

About Africa’s MoneyPreneur

Based in Sierra Leone, Africa’s MoneyPreneur is a company providing financial consulting and coaching services to help individuals, families, and businesses across Africa save, invest, and give. Africa’s MoneyPreneur has recently launched AMP accounts, an online financial management platform for invoicing and reporting.

Contact Africa’s MoneyPreneur

Address: 60 Wellington St. Freetown, Sierra Leone

Email:info@africasmoneypreneur.com

Website:https://africasmoneypreneur.com/