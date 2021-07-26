Weather Resistant Patio Furniture In Killeen

Killeen TX, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — When buying furniture for the patio, it is important to ensure that it is durable and weather-resistant. Ashley HomeStore provides a variety of furniture items for patio in Killeen, TX. The patio furniture is resistant to all weather variations and comes in a variety of trendy designs.

About The Store

The furniture store is considered as one of the best stores for home furnishing in Killeen. It was formed in 1985 and has since then fervently worked towards providing its clients with the best in terms of quality, pricing and services.

Weather Resistant Furniture

Beachcroft (P791)- A high style and low maintenance sectional with plush removable cushions

Paradise Trail (P750)- An outdoor loveseat made of hand-woven resin wicker offering a sturdy aluminum construction

Castle Island (P414): A swivel lounge chair with a contemporary flair and thick plush cushions and high performing Nuvella fabric

Clare View (P801): An outdoor sofa that is sturdy and stylish. It is made of a eucalyptus wood frame and includes throw pillows and cushions

Easy Isle (P455): Outdoor furniture set with resin wicker over a weather-resistant aluminum frame and an upscale aesthetic. The furniture is wrapped in Nuvella fabric and adorned with neutral tone plush cushions and throw pillows. Apt for those with a contemporary taste.

Reasons For Choosing The Store

It offers stylish and premium quality furniture for the entire house

Committed towards the welfare of the local community

Staff members are helpful and courteous

Offers monthly in-store specials

White glove and same day delivery

Special 72 month financing option

Convenience of online payments

Also offer interior decorating and designing services

Patio furniture offers superior comfort, impeccable craftsmanship and colorfast materials

For more information about high quality weather-resistant furniture from Ashley HomeStore, you can call at (254) 690 – 8721 or visit 2301 Imperial Drive Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also check out the store’s website at https://www.killeenfurniture.com