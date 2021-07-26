Intelligent Displays: The Best Digital Signage Suppliers In The UK

STIRLING, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Intelligent Displays (https://intelligentdisplays.co.uk) is one of the best digital signage suppliers in the UK. They guarantee to give the best designs that will get people’s attention and effectively convey their clients’ message. For over four years, they have been providing their services in various cities and towns, handling projects of all sizes spearheaded by their highly trained installers.

They supply various pieces of hardware, for they have several screen options that can meet different needs. They have digital menu boards that can withstand high temperatures, high humidity, and even grease, making them perfect for a kitchen environment. These boards can provide clear and clean visuals 24/7. They also offer video walls by interconnecting four to forty screens with a 2mm bezel thickness. Their clients can operate these screens using their class-leading software. Besides that, they also have high bright displays ideal for places with high ambient light or positions where these displays will be in direct sunlight. They can deliver an excellent performance because they have active cooling and auto-dimming features.

Moreover, Intelligent Displays have touchscreen displays as well. They ensure to offer screen capabilities and operating systems that can meet their clients’ requirements, from single-touch screens linked to PCs to multi-touch RFID-controlled units. They also have professional monitors and outdoor displays perfect for digital advertising screens. The latter is vandal-proof because of its protective outer shell and can display outstanding images regardless of the weather. Ultimately, they offer digital signage players with cloud management system and weather-proofed freestanding kiosks.

They are not only digital signage suppliers, but they are also content creators and marketing experts. They have been helping many businesses in various industries, such as health and beauty, dental, estate, restaurants and hospitality and veterinary practices. And according to them, “Regardless of the type of business we are working with, we make every effort to incorporate our clients existing content to ensure continuity throughout their advertising mediums. In addition to collecting existing content, we also collaborate with clients to create content (Video, Photography, Graphic Design, or Animation) that has a purpose”.

Intelligent Displays is a digital solution supplier based in Central Scotland. They provide digital signage screens, digital displays, digital menu boards, and digital signage players and serving clients throughout England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Ireland for over four years. They have highly trained installers who handle all sizes throughout Scotland, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen, Tayside, Angus, Perthshire, and Stirlingshire.