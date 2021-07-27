Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

Global Food Industry Current Scenario and Outlook



The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of the beer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on key dynamics and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users in the beer market.

The study offers a detailed intelligence on different factors influencing demand, sales, and revenue generation in the craft beer market around the world. The opportunity analysis included in the report is beneficial for the readers to better understand opportunities in the beer market, which will in turn trigger adoption of the craft beer.

An elaborated cost structure analysis provides the report with an innate completeness, and analysis offered on the cost structure involves all the regional markets incorporated.

A detailed forecast on the global craft beer market has also been offered by the experts, who have categorized the market forecasts into a likely scenario, a conservative scenario and an optimistic scenario regarding adoption and involvement of the global craft beer market across the forecast period. Analysis and assessment of price point by region has also been included in this study. The study also exerts details on aspects impacting strategies of the manufacturers within the global craft beer market.

Global Craft Beer Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

Market valuation at global and regional scale for the global craft beer market is offered in terms of “US$ Mn.” A Y-o-Y growth comparison on the key craft beer market segments, along with the market attractiveness assessment quantifies insights delivered in the report. Metrics mentioned above are also tracked based on craft beer consumption across several regions where craft beer witnesses a growing demand.

Global Craft Beer Market: Scrutinized Assessment on Regional Segments

Weighted chapters have been included in the report on the global craft beer market, which imparts forecast on the regional markets recognizing the regional macros (business, economic and political environment outlook), which are expected to have an impact on the growth of the global craft beer market in the near future.

Country-specific assessment on demand for craft beer has also been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation, price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

Global Craft Beer Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report concludes with a weighted chapter on the competition landscape considering up-to-date and essential developments related to the market players, who predominantly engage in the production and distribution of craft beer along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis on each player identified together with the company strategies, identification and analysis.

Market share comparison and analysis of these market players offered in the report enables the reader to devise strategies for their businesses.

The intensity mapping of the market players operating in the global craft beer market provides readers with actionable intelligence, which helps in understanding the current market status and prospects determining the competition levels in the global craft beer market.

10 Key Estimations for Future of Global Craft Beer Market

Europe will retain its dominance in the global craft beer market during 2017 to 2022. American beer have been successfully penetrating into the European market, with increasing demand for rare, innovative, and exotic flavors. Craft beer in Europe is expected gain a competitive edge over other alcoholic products available in the region. These factors will drive the market growth in Europe. Craft beer sales in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will register the fastest expansion as compared to all the other regional segments detailed in Fact.MR’s report. Based on fermenting style, American sour craft beer will remain dominant in the market, accounting for approximately one-third revenue share of the market over the forecast period. Belgian Gueuze will continue to be the second largest fermenting style segment in the global craft beer market. Based on distribution channel, Craft beer sales in independent regional craft brewing company, and contract brewing company will exhibit a parallel expansion through 2022. Microbreweries will continue to be the most lucrative distribution channel in the global craft beer market. Bocks are estimated to remain the fastest-selling product in the global craft beer market. Brown ales will continue to be the most-lucrative craft beer, with sales poised to exceed revenues worth US$ 4,000 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Sales of pale ales will register a relatively lower CAGR than that of bocks, and comparatively higher CAGR than that of brown ales through 2022. Fact.MR’s report identified key players in the global craft beer market, which include North American Breweries Inc., SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, Bells brewery Inc., Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken Holding N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Stone Brewing Co., D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., and The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

Global Craft Beer Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global craft beer market has been provided below on the basis of product, brewer, sales channel, and region.

Product Brown Ales

Pale Ales

Porters

Stouts

Pale Lagers

Pilsners

Marzens

Bocks

Other Products Brewer American Sour

Non-Alcoholic

Belgian Fruit Lambic

Flanders Red Ale

Belgian Gueuze Sales Channel Microbreweries

Brewpubs

Contract Brewing Companies

Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East and Africa

More Valuable Insights on Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

