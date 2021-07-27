Lemon and Lime Oil Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

Global Food Industry Current Scenario and Outlook



The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Growing demand for healthy food products has led to an upsurge in demand for citrus oil in the food and beverages industry. In addition, surge in demand for range of artificial drink concentrates is projected to contribute towards growth of the global market positively. According to a recently compiled report by Fact.MR, the global citrus oil market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Growth of the global citrus oil market is bound to several micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Consumption of the citrus oil continues to remain high in the food and beverage industry attributed to several health-related benefits. With growing demand for artificial drink concentrates, growth of the global citrus oil market is projected to increase in the upcoming years. Moreover, the manufacturers increasingly use citrus oil in order to enhance the flavor of the beverage and food products. Bound to these factors, citrus oil is projected to witness an upsurge in demand in the food and beverages industry globally.

In addition to the food and beverages industry, demand for citrus oil is projected to witness an upsurge in the aroma industry. Refreshing and relaxing fragrance products including bath additives, and massage oil continue to witness an upsurge in demand for aromatherapy. Moreover, use of fragrance products with an uplifting aroma for treatment of depression is further likely to contribute towards growth of the global citrus oil market. Apart from food and beverages, and aroma industry, demand for citrus oil will continue to remain high in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Manufacturers in the cosmetic industry prefer using citrus oil in range of products as it helps in clearing the excess oil, and dead skin. Citrus oil is further known as the natural toner, and is increasingly used in a range of skin products. These factors are likely to encourage progress of the global citrus oil market over the forecast period.

While the overall outlook of the global market growth seems to remain positive, growing prevalence of allergic reactions during application of aromatherapy products is likely to dip demand for citrus oil. Moreover, application and inhalation of various personal care and cosmetic products could result in allergic reactions that cause irritation, asthma, and redness. Application of citrus oil can further lead to deep skin burns as it is sensitive to the ultraviolet rays. These factors are likely to inhibit growth of the global citrus oil market over the forecast period.

Food & Beverage Industry to Represent a Dominant Segment

As demand for refreshing and relaxing food products increases, manufacturers turn to blend citrus oil in order to offer desired flavor. Orang oil continue to sell more than the other products in the global citrus oil market. Currently, the orange oil products type segment is projected to represent more than US$ 1,200 Mn, reflecting a relatively high CAGR in the global market through 2022.

By extraction method, the distillation segment is projected to dominate, representing more than US$ 700 Mn by 2017-end. During the forecast period, the distillation segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR as compared to other extraction methods.

Demand for the citrus oil will continue to remain concentrated in the food & beverages industry. According to the report, the food & beverages application segment is projected to represent more than US$ 700 Mn by 2022-end. However, demand for citrus oil products will continue to grow faster in the personal care and cosmetic industry globally.

Citrus acid is projected to witness significant sales growth through specialty stores sales channel, representing more than US$ 700 Mn by 2017-end. Sales of the citrus oil through modern trade is projected to reflect the fastest growth as compared to other channels in the global market throughout 2022.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of citrus oil are Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Biolandes Sa, Young Living Essentials Oils LC, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan SA, The Lebermuth Co., Inc., DoTERRA International LLC, Farotti Srl, and Citrosuco Gmbh.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Orange Oil

Lemon and Lime Oil

Others Extraction Method Distillation

Solvent extraction

Cold Pressing

Other Extraction Method Application Personal care and cosmetic

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Aromatherapy

Industrial

Other Application Sales channel Specialty store

Modern Trade

Drug Stores

Online Store

Other Sales Channel

