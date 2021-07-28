The Human Growth Foundation Launches Online Support Group for Adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency

Glen Head, NY, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) announced today the launch of an online support group for adults with growth hormone deficiency. The private group called HGF’s Adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) is located at facebook.com/groups/adultswithGHD

HGF is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide research, education, patient support, and advocacy for children and adults with growth and bone disorders and growth hormone deficiency.

“We see this group as a safe place for adults to share their experiences, and gain much-needed resources in the latest developments in care and treatment of adult GHD,” says HGF president Dr. Joel Steelman.

Adult GHD is a multifactorial disorder in which pituitary dysfunction associated with pituitary adenomas or their treatment plays a major role. The concept of partial GHD, recognized by pediatric endocrinologists for many years, is examined in adults for an association between hypothalamic-pituitary disease and metabolic and anthropometric abnormalities in persons whose GH range is severe GHD to non-GHD levels.

Adults with GHD and their caregivers interested in joining the private support group must complete a four-question application and get approval before obtaining access to the group.For more information about HGF’s Adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency Online Support Group, and to become a member, visit facebook.com/groups/adultswithGHD.

About the Human Growth Foundation:

The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) was founded in 1965, by five families of children with growth disorders. HGF’s primary purpose is to provide research, education, patient support, and patient advocacy to children and adults with growth and bone disorders and growth hormone deficiency. HGF intends to offer support, features, and up-to-date information on newly discovered and existing disorders, diseases, and syndromes of growth abnormalities, to increase awareness and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. For more information about HGF, visit hgfound.org.