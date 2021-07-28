Cold Plasma Market worth USD 3.4 billion : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cold plasma market size is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0%.

In the current regulatory climate-where the focus on sustainable techniques has risen—it is expected that the benefits of cold plasma will ensure its greater adoption in the years to come. Innovations in textile production and growing food safety concerns are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Cold Plasma Market

The Cold Plasma Market is expected to be significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. However, there could be possible disruptions in the industries such as textile, electronics & semiconductors, polymer & plastic, food & agriculture, and medical during the period of lockdown and movement restrictions imposed globally to control the virus spread and flatten the curve. Social distancing protocols and quarantine measures have reduced the demand for textiles, apparels, semiconductors & electronic appliances, large scale farming practices, and the non essential services has been put off till the post lockdown period .

Market Dynamics

1. Benefits of cold plasma technology

2. Food safety concerns

3. Innovations in textile production

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Cold plasma technology has diverse applications in several industries. This processing method possessesmany advantages, such as low water and energy consumption, minimal fiber damage, reduced flammability, low chemical consumption, improved wettability, low cost, and a worker-friendly nature. Also, cold plasma technologies do not require onsite storage of supply chemicals or large volumes of processing water, either for implementation or in post-treatment rinsing. Their benefits, as compared to the currently used alternatives in application industries, have served to drive the adoption of cold plasma techniques.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Middle East & Africa

5. Latin America

The cold plasma market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is driven by the continuous shift of electronic manufacturing to Asian countries, increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food, growing manufacturing facilities of textiles, and the rising production of polymers.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in the global cold plasma market are Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), CINOGY GmbH (Germany), Advanced Plasma Solutions (US), UNIQAIR Technologies (US), PlasmaLeap Technologies (Australia), US Medical Innovations (US), and COMET Plasma Control Technologies (US).