Krish TechnoLabs Wins the Adobe Commerce FY20 Commercial Partner of Year Award

AHMEDABAD, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Krish TechnoLabs is honored to announce that we have won the Adobe Commerce FY20 Commercial Partner of the Year Award – India. This accolade is given to Adobe’s top-performing Magento Commerce Commercial partners in the APAC region, based on the commitment to customer success, revenue, and overall relationship with the Adobe Community.

As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner with a specialization in Adobe (Magento) Commerce, Krish prides itself on offering meaningful B2C, B2B, eCommerce Marketplace, and Mobile App experiences that captivate our clients’ end-users and elevate brands to achieve new heights. We’re also envisioning on launching innovative new experiences on the Adobe Commerce platform in 2021 and beyond. Keep an eye out on krishtechnolabs.com for the latest industry updates and those client success stories.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this award from Adobe. It truly demonstrates the strength of our partnership and Krish’s dedication to the Magento Community. We look forward to an even more successful 2021 together!”, says Mr. Jiten Padmashali, Founder and CEO at Krish TechnoLabs while honoring the commercial partner of the year award at Adobe Commerce APAC Partner Connect.

In the past year, Krish went to market with several Magento Accelerators, an innovative approach to help merchants launch their Magento 2 eCommerce store with reduced TCO (total cost of ownership) and go-live time. We have introduced Magento 2 B2C, B2B, Marketplace, and Mobile Accelerators that can help you build an eStore or native Mobile App in as quickly as 4 weeks.

On behalf of the Krish team, we want to thank Adobe for recognizing us as Adobe Commerce Commercial Partner of the Year in India. We hope the partnership keeps yielding fruitful results at both ends.

About Krish TechnoLabs

Krish TechnoLabs is a Magento (Adobe) Gold Solution Partner and a full-service digital commerce agency. We are working for a shared goal of client satisfaction, innovation, and growth. Krish TechnoLabs has built over 3000+ eCommerce stores on licensed, SaaS-basedSaaS based and Open Source platforms. With over 80 Magento-certified developers & 250+ eCommerce experts and 17+ years of industry experience, Krish TechnoLabs constantly innovates in combining its knowledge and expertise in new technologies to take its clients’ business to the next level. Visit the website- http://www.krishtechnolabs.com.