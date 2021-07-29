Takufu Is Celebrating 1 Year of Their Beautiful Journey with Exclusive Handcrafted Products

Media City, Sharjah, UAE, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — We cannot undermine the effect of splendid and unique decor items and accessories on our home. The interior designers charge a bombshell from their clients for sprucing up the interiors of their homes by selecting perfect handcrafted products Sharjah for their rooms. The decorative elements can be anything from home decor products to furnishings like rugs and lighting too.

Takufu is a Top Online Marketplace, based in Media City, Sharjah, UAE, offering the finest quality personalized products online at great prices. Takufu is celebrating 1 year of their beautiful journey with their exclusive handcrafted products.

Takufu is a Super-Powerhouse of online shopping products. They are providing an opportunity to transact their unique items. They always give priority on the delivery of healthy and high standard living. They are offering different beautiful products starting from Women’s fashion accessories, Fashion clothing, Handcraft products, Home décor products, indoor and outdoor plants, Hand-painted tote bags, Handmade jute yarn lamps, Arabic Calligraphy Wall Art, Gold and many more. Please check their website to know more about their Exclusive Products.

Over the last couple of months, the experts of Takufu are trying really hard to get the website live on different online platforms. The website is now No. 1 platform in GCC to facilitate and enable individuals who have mastered artistry. They are now enablers to future individuals who are gifted with hidden talents.

“Takufu, brings you the Unique, Handcraft and Traditional products. We aimed to deliver healthy and unique living. We strive to deliver a stress-free process and share a relaxed smile. With us, you can now sit back and relax”, says Ashraf Abbas the owner, a young entrepreneur based in Sharjah.

Furthermore, Takufu is a top online brand in Sharjah, UAE, setting up their online business with the purpose of serving their prospective clients. They are offering quality Takafu home décor products at best and affordable prices. People who are looking for top brands at great prices can avail their services and products. Please call their executive right away +971544725145 to know more.