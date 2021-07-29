Pi Control Solutions LLC Develops Powerful Software for a user Interface

Houston, USA, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — PiControl Solutions LLC is an International OEM specializing in industrial process control software, PID control loop tuning, multivariable closed-and open-loop system identification, Model Predictive Control, OPC, LIMS, APC design, and applications inside DCS or PLC. The product has several beneficial applications and is employed in industrial control rooms and educational institutes for process control research.

Products on Offer

PIControl Solutions LLC provides Software and Consulting Services for:

PID Control Loop Optimization and Tuning

Advanced Process Control (APC) Design and Optimization

Real-Time Process Control Simulation and Training

Online Process Optimization and Profit Maximization

PID Control and Advanced Process Control (APC) Monitoring and Diagnostics

OPC Communications

Laboratory Information Management

High-Speed Data Monitoring

Services

Pi Control Solutions Specializes in a broad range of services –

Process Control Scheme Design and Improvement

With more than 30+ years of experience developing new plant process control diagrams, the company helps with measuring sensors.

Process Control Performance Analysis and Diagnosis

Pi Control Solutions assist you in detecting sensor problems, final control element mechanical issues, PID/APC oscillatory, and sluggish control loop behavior.

SISO/MISO/MIMO System Identification

Pi Control Solution is a pioneer in operating multivariable closed-loop system identification with oscillatory data of PID control loops in auto or even cascade mode without intrusive and long-term step tests.

PID Control Loop Tuning and Optimization

The customized online PID tuning and optimization solutions can help you reach targeted plan goals – PID OP rate of change, ramped or stepped set point movements, or cutting down plant disturbance impact.

DCS/PLC -related Advanced Process Control (APC)

Pi Control Solutions specializes in process control (APC) schemes and logic design for production rate optimization, reduced unit utilities or waste and off-spec products, and Prevention of the unplanned unit or system shutdowns.

Model Predictive Controller (MPC) Maintenance and Improvement

Pi Control Solutions is a leading destination for model predictive controller maintenance consulting and support with a closed-loop multivariable optimizer.

Siemens PLC/HMI/SCADA Design and Programming

Pi Control Solutions is a primary or advanced process control (APC), rule-base, or sequence. Process safety or other customized control logic programming and HMI or SCADA interface design using high-end Siemens PLC systems.

Education Improvement by Custom-Made Simulators

Pi Control Solutions is prompt to respond to customer queries. The company develops powerful and user-friendly process control simulators for software optimization.

Onsite/Online Process Control Training and Education

Pi Control Solutions specializes in conducting practical and industrial process control systems for OPC communication training courses for engineers, technicians, and students associated with research facilities.

Online, Vimeo-Video and Classroom Training Courses

Pi Control Solution covers a wide range of courses, including –

PID100: PID Tuning Certification and Primary Process Control

APC200: Advanced Process Control, PID Tuning and Beyond

APC275: Advanced Process Control Scheme Implementation in DCS or PLC

MON300: Control Quality Monitoring and Statistics

DCS400: DCS Training for Control Room Operators

DCS450: Function Blocks for APC Implementation in DCS/PLC

PLC475: PLC Hardware, Programming, and Design

OPC500: Industrial OPC Software for Communications and Control – Theory

OPC515: Industrial OPC Software for Communication and Control – Hands-On

SEC600: Process Control Software, Hardware, and Cyber Security

MPC700: Model Predictive Control Design, Implementation and Maintenance

STA100: Industrial Statistics, SQC, and SPC

STA200: Transfer Function Dynamics Identification

PLT100: Industrial Process and Plant Safety

PLC480: SIEMENS Tia Portal Training Course

PLC485: SIEMENS PCS7 Training Course

Self-Paced CBT (Computer Based Training) Software

CHE100C: Basic Chemical Technology and Stoichiometry

CHE200C: Material Balances

CHE300C: Thermodynamics – Gases, Vapors, and Liquid

CHE400C: Energy Balances

CHE500C: Industrial Process Control – Primary and Advanced Process

Training Courses and Consulting Services for Process Managers, Chemical and Process Engineers, Control Room Operators, and Technicians.

About Pi Control Solutions

Pi Control Solutions LLC a leading developer and supplier of primary and advanced process control and online PID tuning solutions. The company offers Model Predictive Control training and education for industrial PID and advanced process control training courses in classroom, online/remote, and onsite formats.

Contact us:

5100 Westheimer Road, Suite 299

Houston TX 77056, USA

info@PiControlSolutions.com

Tel: (832) 495 6436

Website: www.picontrolsolutions.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PiControlSolutionsLLC

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCZXcZmvYvCLpGdFJxuYlwEg