Chamber Of Commerce In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Membership with a chamber of commerce is vital for businesses aiming for higher profits and a greater customer base. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is a reputed non-profit organization which provides a wide array of services to its members such as better community image, job creation, legislative support and more.

About The Chamber Of Commerce

The chamber of commerce provides members with a vision, support and leadership opportunities with the aim of creating economic prosperity. Since its inception, it has worked towards the advancement of the community, region, state and nation. It is also a member of prestigious organizations such as Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, Texas Association of Business, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Association of the United States Army, etc.

Membership And Member Services

Membership levels are based on tiered products and offerings

The chamber provides a robust website for members to place advertizement and post events

Members can avail opportunities for becoming program and event sponsors

The chamber provides an online directory with details about member-businesses

Programs hosted include Annual Banquet, Chamber Networking and News, Greater Killeen Young Professionals (GKYP), Leadercast, Leadership Killeen, Third Thursday Mixers, Wooden Nickel Program and more

Provides services like social advertizing, mobile campaigns, email marketing and personalized data services

Reasons For Choosing The Chamber

Members enjoy premium access and concierge services at events

The chamber helps with targeted and multi channel campaigns at affordable costs

Helps to gain valuable customer insight

Provides precise audience targeting

Helps businesses improve direct marketing ROI and save money

Offers member to member discounts

Hosts the Green Business Initiative in tandem with Centex Sustainable Communities Partnership in furtherance of sustainable practices

