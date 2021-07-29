Everything about EEMUA 145 Flanges

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

What is EEMUA 145 Flanges?

EEMUA 145 flanges are one of the copper nickel flange specifications. The standard covers composite weld neck flanges, composite slip on flanges, copper nickel weld neck flanges, and copper nickel slide on flanges. Flanges with the EEMUA 145 designation are typically found on offshore oil platforms. Sanjay Metal India is a prominent flange manufacturer, supplier, Stockist, and exporter in Mumbai, India.

EEMUA 145 Flanges Specification

Specifications : CuNi10Fe1.6Mn, C70600, 7060X

Dimensions : EEMUA 145

Pressure Rate:16bar, 20bar.

Size : 1/2″ to 24”

Flanges Type: Composite Weld Neck Flanges, Composite Slip on Flanges, Weld Neck Flanges, Slip On Flanges.

Types of EEMUA 145 Flanges

EEMUA 145 Weld Neck Flanges

Standard: EEMUA 145

Size:DN15-DN500

Thickness and Pressure Rating:16bar , 20bar

Material: Copper Nickel UNS 7060X , C70600 , C71500

EEMUA 145 Slip On Flanges

Standard: EEMUA 145/EEMUA 234

Size:DN15-DN100

Thickness and Pressure Rating:16bar, 20bar

Material: Copper Nickel C7060X

EEMUA 145 Composite Weld Neck Flanges

EEMUA 145 Composite Weld Inner Flange

Standard: EEMUA 145

Size:DN15-DN500

Thickness and Pressure Rating:16bar , 20bar

Material: Copper Nickel UNS 7060X

EEMUA 145 Composite Weld Long Inner Flange

Standard: EEMUA 145

Size:DN15-DN500

Thickness and Pressure Rating:16bar , 20bar

Material: Copper Nickel UNS 7060X

EEMUA 145 Composite Weld Outer Flange

Standard: EEMUA 145

Size: DN15-DN500

Thickness and Pressure Rating: 16bar , 20bar

Material: Carbon Steel A105

EEMUA 145 Composite Slip On Flanges

EEMUA 145 Composite Slip On Inner Flange

Standard: EEMUA 145

Size: DN15-DN100

Thickness and Pressure Rating: 16bar , 20bar

Material: Copper Nickel UNS C7060X

EEMUA 145 Composite Slip On Outer Flange

Standard: EEMUA 145

Size: DN15-DN100

Thickness and Pressure Rating: 16bar , 20bar

Material: Carbon Steel A105

