Firestone Roofing CA is Poised to Become the Leading Local Contractor In-Terms of New Project Acquisitions & Revenue Generation

San Diego, CA, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — In a major milestone, Firestone Roofing CA has achieved what others couldn’t, and that is acquiring roofing projects worth $45k in the last couple of months or so. This is seen as a significant achievement, as the construction services are in dire straits throughout the nation. So, this is seen as a big project money, by the top management of this roofing company. When we spoke with the Managing Director & COO, he clearly mentioned to us that it is going to go all-out in getting many more new projects related to new roof installation, re-roofing and extensive roof repair in San Diego, CA, from which it intends to generate additional revenue and income. The Managing Director seemed quite optimistic about the future, and said that the team is working on equal war-footing, so that it is able to deliver on-time, without compromising on service quality and workmanship.

Speaking on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting which is a yearly phenomenon, he was heard saying that Firestone Roofing CA was planning to introduce the latest in residential roofing technology. It includes 3D design for layout mapping and the newest crack and hole detection equipment. Along with the purchase of these modern roofing equipment, it also plans to offer discounted roofing services to all residential households that sign project contracts worth $10k or more at one go. This is seen as an aggressive and bold marketing posture. If statistics are to be believed, the local roofing company in San Diego, CA, is set to woo its customers with other reward programs such as ‘cash back’ schemes, gas vouchers & free shopping coupons. This is how it plans to get new customers.

If insider sources are to be believed, the company is going all-out to double the revenue figures in the next fiscal. The latest acquisition of some big roofing projects worth $45k is seen as a step forward in that direction. In fact the shareholders and all the stakeholders of this local roofing company are quite optimistic about the future growth and believe in the road-map set by this veteran roofer. The Managing Director & COO mentioned that if everything goes according to the plan and if the revenue targets are met, the company plans to diversify into other areas of roofing, like attic insulation or crawl space insulation and provide its services beyond the city of San Diego, CA. This quite a bold move by the top management of Firestone Roofing CA. Let’s see how it materializes.

About Firestone Roofing CA

Firestone Roofing CA is one of the certified & licensed local roofing companies in San Diego, CA, offering an array of services, including flat/shingles roof repair & replacement, new roof installation, dislodged Flashing repair, skylight installation, framework & damaged underlayment repair, and all other kinds of home roofing services.